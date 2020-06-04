Top 5 Awesome Online Stores For WFH Loungewear

As all of us new homebodies adjust to a life of hanging out on the couch, cute loungewear has quickly become the unofficial uniform of quarantine. Matching sets of sweatpants and sweatshirts seem to be the trend of the season, whereas people have gotten creative with cute teeshirt looks that remain comfortable to wear all day in the house. With most malls still closed and shopping sprees limited, I’ve compiled a list of five retail websites to score cute loungewear for all of your “Work From Home” and “Stay Home” dreams and needs.

The popular Canadian brand is known for its cute and trendy basics that target young professional/student consumers. While still growing its network of stores in the US, its website remains extremely reliable for most customers. Aritzia understands loungewear and has always been at the forefront of serving lazy 20-somethings. Check out their “At Home” edit where customers can mix and match different lazy stables to create cool and comfortable WFH looks.

*Through 6/10/20, Aritzia has 50% off selected styles as a part of their Memorial Day Sale

It’s all in the name. Free People has long been masters of loose and comfortable boho clothing, ranging from more formal wear to athleisure and street style. Their FP Movement collection focuses on comfortable workout gear that remains versatile for any activity. All of their flowy pants, crop tops, bike shorts, and bras are made with super soft and light fabrics, ideal for both working out around the house and working on the couch. They also have an online wellness section full of unique supplements and cosmetics that help encourage a healthy mental lifestyle.

While the popular upscale athletic apparel store might seem more apropos for hitting the gym, they also have a wide range of hit loungewear perfect for hitting the couch. So popular that stock sales from the company climbed a staggering 92% since March and the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak since many investors and consumers have deemed the retailer’s products in the perfect pandemic market (staying at home and exercising at home). Lululemon’s jogger pants (slimmer lighter sweatpants) have proved to be especially popular, with many claiming that they are the perfect pant for quarantine.

Target remains a great place for reliable and fashion-forward clothing that’s friendly on the wallet. Their signature Joy Lab collection of athletic and loungewear is always cute and wearable with fun and bright colors and patterns. For fabulous WFH style, look no further than Joy Lab’s joggers and oversized shirts.

Aerie, a subset of American Eagle, focuses on size-inclusive and affordable underwear, athletic wear, and loungewear. Their leggings and sweatpants have always been popular, as the relaxed styles still seem fashion-forward and fun. Check out their relaxed teeshirts and pullovers that seriously can’t look more comfortable.

*Right now, Aerie has marked down everything on their website, making us seriously want everything