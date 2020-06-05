Lili Reinhart Comes Out Before Attending BLM Protest

Lili Reinhart opened up about her sexuality before attending an LGBTQ+ protest to support the Black Lives Matter movement in Los Angeles.

The 23-year-old Riverdale actress came out as bisexual on June 3rd while showing support towards the protest and encouraging others to attend. Reinhart took to Instagram to spread the word about the event and officially come out to everyone.

“Although I’ve never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman.”, Reinhart wrote. “And I will be joining this protest today. Come join”.

The news of her coming out came weeks after announcing her breakup with Riverdale co-star Cole Sprouse. The two had split up after three years of dating. While neither Reinhart nor Sprouse addressed their split to the public, a close source said that the two might reunite as a romantic couple.

“Lili and Cole were in a good place when Riverdale was shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak, but they isolated separately and distance has never been a good thing for their relationship,” said the source. “When Cole and Lili are around each other often, things are very good. Their relationship is very intimate and affectionate, but things become much more complicated when they’re apart.”

Another close source agreed that both of them might get back together.

“They know they will likely reconcile once filming resumes. Both aren’t interested in dating other people, just using this time to chill and focus on themselves.”

During their time as a couple, the pair, at the time, were known for keeping their relationship private and have reportedly ‘remained good friends’ after calling it quits. In an interview with People, Sprouse explained why he and Reinhart kept their love life to themselves.

“Whether you dismiss those rumors or whether you encourage those rumors, it’s giving people who are in my opinion a bit entitled to your personal life more power, and you have to have spaces for reverence in the industry,” said Sprouse. “People can speculate all they want, people speculate about me with every member of the cast practically, but it’s really no one’s right to know. It’s also sexy, these parts of the relationships that are just yours.”

Throughout this time of solidarity, Reinhart has been using her social media platform to educate her followers about racial injustice and expressing her thoughts on how she feels about it.

This should not be a common occurrence. This is terrifying. It is pure racism and hatred. The police officers who are killing innocent people every day need to be brought to justice- it is not fucking fair. And we won’t be quiet about it. https://t.co/VF851Y823g — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) May 27, 2020

“This should not be a common occurrence. This is terrifying. It is pure racism and hatred. The police officers who are killing innocent people every day need to be brought to justice- it is not f**king fair. And we won’t be quiet about it.” wrote Reinhart.

On a similar note, she stood by her Riverdale co-star Vanessa Morgan Kopech after she spoke out about how black celebrities are being portrayed in the media.

“Tired of how black people are portrayed in media, tired of us being portrayed as thugs, dangerous or angry scary people,” Morgan wrote. “Tired of us also being used as the sidekick, non-dimensional characters to our white leads. Or only used in the ads for diversity but not actually in the show. It starts with the media. I’m not being quiet anymore.”

After reading her tweet, Reinhart replied saying, “We love you V. And support you 10000%.”

https://www.eonline.com/news/1158351/lili-reinhart-comes-out-as-bisexual-while-supporting-lgbtq-black-lives-matter-movement