I know it feels like we’ve been in quarantine for 50 million years, which is why no one will judge you for watching your way through all of your Netflix recommendations.

To solve this issue of boredom (and possibly having nothing new to watch) I propose re-watching some shows and movies. Some shows and movies you haven’t watched in years — and subsequently have blocked out of your brain except for maybe that one Christmas episode. That’s right, I’m talking about throwback shows from your childhood. While everyone knows about Disney + and the great Lizzie McGuire disappointment of 2020, there are also a bunch of gems on other streaming platforms, like the OG Netflix, the backup Hulu and the forgotten Amazon Prime Video.

1. H2O: Just Add Water (2006-2010)

First up is the show I personally chose to re-watch all three seasons of — H2O. This is the show that convinced us all we were no ordinary girls — we were 100% mermaids (maybe we just have to go to Australia and find Mako Island, IDK). The series follows three teenage girls, Cleo (Phoebe Tonkin), Emma (Claire Holt) and Rikki (Cariba Heine) as they become mermaids and get some dope mermaid powers. My one true dream. Watch all three seasons on Amazon Prime Video!

2. Victorious (2010-2013)

Victorious is another one of my favorites because of how weird it is, and also how many adult jokes are hidden within the series. Starring Ariana Grande, Victoria Justice, Elizabeth Gillies, Avan Jogia, Leon Thomas III, Matt Bennett and Daniella Monet, this show will definitely remind you of the golden years of Nickelodeon (I still think about that time One Direction was on iCarly). The series follows Tori Vega (Justice) as she gets accepted to a performing arts school for her gorgeous rendition of “Make It Shine,” and is available for streaming on Netflix.

3. Sam & Cat (2013-2014)

Honestly I never really watched Sam & Cat because I was *too cool* for Nick and Disney shows at that point, but it is a spin-off of iCarly and Victorious — two iconic Nick shows — so it has to be good. The series stars Grande as Cat and Jennette McCurdy as Sam, fan favorites from both shows, as they start a babysitting service together. The entire series is now streaming on Netflix!

4. The Boy Who Cried Werewolf (2010)

The Boy Who Cried Werewolf is definitely one of those forgotten treasures that you won’t believe really existed until you watch it again. The film stars Justice in the main role of a nerdy *relatable* teenage girl who becomes a werewolf after moving to Romania. If that wasn’t enough, she has to elude her younger brother who is deadset on hunting her. See, totally relatable. Also, I’m pretty sure they allude to Britney Spears being a werewolf at some point, but I’ll have to re-watch it on Netflix just to be sure.

5. Drake & Josh (2004-2007)

Drake & Josh was one of my all-time favorite shows growing up, and I’m sure it still stands the test of time. Before Josh Peck was hanging out with the Vlog Squad, he and Drake Bell starred on the series together as step-brothers. Drake is a chill, popular musician and Josh is a Type A, Oprah loving nerd. I guess opposites really do attract though because these two are hilarious together as step-brothers. Stream the series now on Hulu!

Which one will you be watching first?