Amidst all the quarantining and corona-related news, one thing is for certain: summer is finally upon us, bringing hot weather and longer days. With much of the country’s restaurants still closed and social gatherings mostly cancelled, we can look forward to spending more time outside, enjoying the sun and each other’s company at a social distance. What does this mean? It means that more than ever, cute and breezy summer sun dresses will be a hot commodity. Here below are ten incredible sun dresses that will get everyone excited about the upcoming season.

Antik Batik Via Shopbop

Big sleeves, flounced ruffles and full skirts seem all the rage with influencers and buyers alike. Go wild with fun and bold prints, too!

L’Academie Via Revolve

Never underestimate a little white dress or shall we say “LWD”. There’s nothing more summer than an easy throw-on dress that literally goes with everything.

While summer florals might seem cliché (I’m looking at you, Devil Wears Prada), there is something very elegant about a floral summer sun dress. Always in style and always easy-to-wear, a simple floral dress goes a long way.

The long skirt made simple! Midi dresses are always flattering and remain a very fashion-forward choice for cute summer dresses.

Talk about breezy and cool! Tent silhouettes prove to be the relaxed style of choice this summer. With all the WFH and social distance socials happening, why not?

Always mastering whimsical styles, the eco-friendly Reformation has the summer dresses of our dreams. The vintage florals, loose linen and fanciful chiffon dresses prove themselves to be picnic ready!

Baby doll dresses are proving popular and it’s easy to see why since the relaxed style is unique and comfortable for hot summer days. Boho Free People knows how to do a cute relaxed dress unlike anywhere.

French girl style always wins summer fashion with the ultimate “laissez-faire” dresses and “je ne sais quoi” looks. Upgrade any look with a classic white tee as an added layer to any summer sun dress. Simple, yet fun!

Staud Via Farfetch

Summer weather is a perfect excuse to bring out bright colors and the optimism that comes along with it. Staud rules at the bold and bright hues that make the summer resort brand so popular. Blues, pinks and yellows are fun options that makes a happy statement!

Classic madras plaid and beach days? Yes, please! Smocked and ruffled dresses continue to be very trendy. We can not be more in love with this seer-suckered dress that combines classic with fashion-forward. It might be the perfect summer dress right here!