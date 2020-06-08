5 Easy Mindfulness Activities: Necessary for Self-Care

The Greater Good Science Center at UC Berkeley defines mindfulness as “maintaining a moment-by-moment awareness of our thoughts, feelings, bodily sensations, and surrounding environment, through a gentle, nurturing lens.” It means that we’re aware of our thoughts without judging them. Mindfulness is necessary especially in the fast-paced environment of today’s society. This is so that we don’t let every emotion that can come from our thoughts take a toll on our wellbeing. Here are easy ways you can implement mindfulness into your daily routine that will enhance not only how you do your tasks, but also how you live your life.

Focus on one thing at a time



We tend to lose a sense of mindfulness when we’re worried about all the things we have to get done. We spend so much time in our heads about this that we’re not paying any attention to the activity that we’re currently doing. You might think it’s useful to think ahead about what you have to do (which is important), but by doing this you’re losing the ability you have to give your all your effort to the task at-hand. A way to solve this is to write down all the tasks you have to do and then do every single one with your undivided attention. By doing this, you’re aware of what you need to get done, but you’re also not neglecting the effort you can put into your current task.

Meditation

I know you might be saying that you have no time to meditate or that there’s no way you’ll be able to focus for that long but try it. Try just five minutes. This can be a guided meditation (there’s numerous on Youtube) or simply focus on your breathing. It’s great to do this right when you wake up and when you’re about to go to sleep, but there are no limitations on implement this practice into your day.

Notice when you’re zoning out

Whenever you realize that you’re zoning out, try to bring awareness back to whatever activity you’re doing. By just realizing that you’re zoning out, you can then take the time to focus back on what you’re doing. Additionally, you can figure out the reason as to why you’re zoning out. Is the activity boring? Are you too busy thinking about the other things you have to do? Once you find answers to your questions, you can then reevaluate how you can perform the activity so you can find a way to seek interest in it.

Spend time outside

Spending time outside can be a breath of fresh air, literally. Take a walk with a friend or family member and just simply enjoy the environment around you. This can help bring about awareness as you take in all the things in nature that you might’ve just overlooked before.

Mindfully workout

Have you ever been working out and realize that you’ve not been paying attention nearly the entire time you’ve been doing so? I definitely have. A great way to solve this problem is to focus on whatever muscle you’re targeting. There’s scientific backing behind this known as the mind-muscle connection. A study showed that participants in a strength training program who demonstrated a high mental effort group gained more strength than those who showed low mental effort even though the workout intensity was the same for both groups. This shows promising effects of how just thinking about your muscles as you exercise can help them work more efficiently.