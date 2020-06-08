Gorillaz Launch Black Lives Matter Guide

With everything going on in the world including Black Out Tuesday, one band has decided to take action to bring awareness to the Black Lives Matter movement. Gorillaz has launched their #BeTheChange initiative in support of the Black Lives Matter movement on June 7th, 2020. The band shared a very well developed research guide, to help you take action and educate yourself on the issue. The guide contains learning material from podcasts, articles, books, films, and shows to actionable engagements including where to donate, petitions to sign, protest tips, and social handles to follow, which will help people who want to make a change and mobilize during this rough time. The band also announced that all proceeds of merchandise purchases will go towards London-based black history education charity The Black Curriculum. The virtual act has since added exclusive clothing to its online catalog #BeTheChange.

Access the store here.

The band will continue to update its website with more resources. Access the full guide here.

 

