This week Forbes announced its annual list of highest-paid celebrities. In the past, the list has included famous names such as Taylor Swift, Dr. Phil, James Patterson, Drake, and many more. Take a look at this year’s top 10 below and how they make their riches.

1. Kylie Jenner – $590 Million

Kylie Jenner ended up at the top of the list this year with a hefty $590 million. Jenner has been involved in many different ventures, accruing a net worth as a pre-teen thanks to the hit reality tv show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Since then Jenner has had her own reality show, a fashion line with her sister, and a has started a beauty empire of her own. The celeb owns half of Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin which has reportedly made Jenner the youngest billionaire at the age of 22.

2. Kanye West – $170 Million

Musician Kanye West followed in his sister-in-law’s footsteps by scoring a ton of cash. West has made revenue from his music career but really found his niche as a fashion designer. West’s Yeezy shoe collection with Addidas brought over $1.3 billion dollars in sales in 2019.

3. Roger Federer – $106.3 Million

Roger Federer is a Swiss professional tennis player. In less than two decades Federer has competed in the finals six times. Federer has had sponsorships with Rolex and Credit Suisse and is set to possibly become tennis’s first billionaire player.

4. Cristiano Ronaldo – $105 Million

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most famous professioanl soccer players’s in the world. Ronaldo plays for the Portugal national team as well as the Juventus football club. He has had sponsorships with Nike, Tag Heuer, American Tourister, and countless others.

5. Lionel Messi – $104 Million

Lionel Messi is an Argentine professional soccer player who plays forward and captain for both Barcelona and the national Argentina team. Messi has been awarded the FIFA’s Player of the Year and the European Golden Shoe for top scorer on the continent a record six times. Additionally, he has a lifetime partnership with Addidas.

6. Tyler Perry – $97 Million

Movie mogul Tyler Perry also made list this year. An actor, comedian, producer, and director, Perry is most known for his portrayal of the iconic and hilarious character, Madea. In fact, over a dozen movies have been made in the franchise. Perry’s latest project is the movie A Fall From Grace, which is available on Netflix.

7. Neymar – $95.5 Million

Neymar Da Silva Santos Junior is a Brazilian professional soccer player who plays forward for the Brazilian national team as well as the Ligue 1 Paris Saint-Germain football club. Neymar was the first soccer player to have his own custom Air Jordan sneakers and has had partnerships with Volkswagen, Unilever, and Santander.

8. Howard Stern – $90 Million

Howard Stern has been a radio host for over 45 years and has interview hundreds of celebrities on his show. Stern also holds an eight-figure annual contract with SiriusXM which is set to expire in December 2020. This could mean even more money is headed his way due to retaining rights to his archives.

9. Lebron James – $88.2 Million

Lebron James is a professional basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers. James is involved in numerous ventures, with a partnership with Nike, a stake in Beats by Dre, as well as his own company SpringHill Entertainment.

10. Dwayne Johnson – $87.5 Million

Dwayne Johnson holds many hats as an actor, wrestler, football player, and producer. Johnson has started in dozens of action and children’s films. He is also the CEO of his production company, Seven Bucks Productions, as well as his own Tequila brand, Teremana Tequila.