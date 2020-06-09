17 Fun & Quirky Snack Subscriptions for 2020

As we continue spending more time indoors, many families are opting to get their groceries and everyday products delivered. If you want to spice up these deliveries with some fun, quirky products, we have a great list of subscription boxes for you! There’s a box out there for every kind of individual, and the best part is: they just keep on coming.

1. Munchpak

This box is our personal favorite! Every month, it comes with a new selection of treats from all around the world. You can choose to get a monthly delivery of 5+, 10+, or 20+ snacks, for a more affordable price than most of its competitors. You can even throw in a soda with each box for only an additional $6!

Cost: $23.95 for the standard box of 10+ snacks*

Some similar boxes include Universal Yums and Munch Addict

2. Japan Candy Box

Just as you’d expect with the name, this box is all things sweet straight from Tokyo! There are many subscription boxes for Japanese treats, but this one is our personal favorite. You just won’t find any others that compare!

What you’ll find in this box:

Popular Japanese snacks (looking at you, Pocky)

Traditional Japanese snacks, such as rice crackers and star candy. They come in delicious traditional Japanese flavors too, such as matcha and wasabi

DIY candy kits. Usually 1 per box, and you get to create your own snack with easy instructions!

Character snacks, featuring popular gaming, anime, and kawaii characters!

Japanese chocolate. You’ll find some really cool Kit Kat flavors only found in Japan!

Cost: $24.90 for the standard box of 10 snacks*

Some similar boxes include TokyoTreat and Bokksu

3. MexiCrate

You just won’t find a better deal anywhere else. This box will send you a vast assortment of popular Mexican snacks. Whether you’re nostalgic for your favorite childhood treats or you just want to experience a little taste of Mexico, this box is perfect for you!

As for the amount of snacks you get, it’s kind of unbelievable. The standard box is $15.95 and comes with an assortment of 22-30 different snacks. That’s up to 3 lbs of food!

Cost: $15.95 for the standard box of 22-30 snacks*

4. Classic Candy Box

This box will teleport you right back into the 20th century. Featuring notable snacks from the early 1900’s to the 1980’s, this is the perfect gift for anyone wanting to relive part of their childhood. We’re thinking this one is top of the line for a Father’s Day present!

Cost: $17.97 for the standard box of 25+ snacks*

5. Candy Club

If aesthetics are your thing, this is the perfect box for you. With a minimalist design that is just so darn appealing, you’ll receive jars of various types of candy at your front door each month. From gummies to toffee to chocolate covered everything, you won’t want to share these sweets with anyone else.

Where else would you find sour gummy Cadillacs!?

Cost: $29.99 for the standard box of six 6-oz candy cups

6. Mystery Chocolate Box

This unique box will send you 3 chocolate bars a month with their original wrappers replaced. This way, its flavors will be a mystery! You can share these with the whole family and try to guess the ingredients inside.

If that wasn’t good enough, the company donates 2 meals to charity for every box they sell. One goes within the United States, and the other internationally.

Cost: $56.95 up front for a 3 month subscription ($18.98/month)

7. Flaming Licks

If you’re a lover of all things hot, this box was made for you. Featuring the UK’s best quality hot sauces, chili products, and spicy foods, these products are a surefire way to spice up your life.

What you’ll find in this box:

3 hot sauces, chili jams/chutneys, pickles, or chili inspired marinades

1 ready-made spicy snack

Recipe cards

Free extra snack in your 1st box

Cost: $22.64 with an additional fee for shipping to the US

8. Pastreez

If you’re a die-hard macaron enthusiast like us, you’ll love this box. There are two new flavors each month, and they are entirely gluten free! With only 50 calories per macaron, it pretty much can’t get any better than this.

You can also send a gift box of heart-shaped macarons to a loved one.

June box: Non-dairy Mango & Passion Fruit

July box: Non-dairy Pineapple & Coconut

August box: Non-dairy Lime & Cherry

Cost: $19.90 for the standard box of 12x seasonal macarons

9. Urthbox

Looking for some healthier options? This box features only wholesome, organic foods. It’s also unique in that you get to personalize your boxes based on your dietary preferences!

Plans you can choose from:

Classic

Gluten-free

Vegan

Diet

Enjoy some free items with each box! These include supplements, hair & skin care, and personal hygiene products!

Cost: $24.99 for the “small” box of 14+ snacks*

Some similar boxes include Love With Food and Healthy Surprise

10. SeoulBox

Are you a Kpop stan? If so, we guarantee that you’ll need this box. You’ll receive authentic Korean snacks and epic Kpop merch at your front door every month!

Each month is a new theme. Past months included Back to School, Pepero Pajama Party, and Love Yourself!

What you’ll get in this box:

5 party packs of snacks

1 pack of Korean almonds

1 cup noodles

1-3 Korean drinks

1 seaweed snack

1-2 BT21 merch

1 K-beauty item

2-3 stationary/cute goodies

Tasting & culture guide

Cost: $25 for the standard box of 22-25 snacks

11. Exotic Noods

If you’re getting ready to move into a dorm this fall, or just love some quick and easy snacks, this box will give you everything you need! You will receive your preferred amount of hard-to-find ramen noodles from all over the world!

Get your taste buds going with these exciting new flavors you won’t find anywhere else!

Cost: $13.50 for the small box of 3 flavors of noodles

12. Tasty Island Crate

Daydreaming of lounging by the ocean while you’re still stuck at home? Live out your exotic getaway with these authentic snacks straight from the Caribbean!

With this box, you have the option to receive one that’s fully curated by the company, or to mix and match your favorite items yourself!

Cost: $27.99 for the standard box of 10+ snacks

Also receive a tropical snacking experience with Tastes of Aloha

13. KetoKrate

Whether you’re experienced with keto or are looking to try it out, this box will give you full-sized keto-friendly snacks each month. You no longer have to worry about buying bulk quantities of a snack just to figure out you don’t like it. This way, you can see what you like with no risk!

All snacks come with less than 5g net carbs per serving.

Enjoy 25% off your first box!

Cost: $39.99 for the standard box of 10+ snacks

Some similar boxes include The Keto Box and Keto Delivered

14. Magic Spoon

This brand is a healthy take on childhood cereal favorites. Every month you’ll receive a case of 4 boxes of cereal, each a different flavor. Some notable flavors include Fruity, Frosted, Cocoa, and Blueberry.

What’s in the cereal:

12g of protein

3g of carbs

zero artificial ingredients

keto-friendly and gluten free

Cost: $39 for the case of 4 cereal boxes ($1.39/bowl)*

15. Cravory’s Cookies of the Month Club

Try out the latest gourmet cookies with six new flavors added each month! The flavors are always seasonal, such as Pumpkin Pie in October and Citrus Shortbread in April.

Choose from half a dozen, 1 dozen, or 2 dozen cookies to be delivered monthly.

Cost: $25.95 for the standard box of 1 dozen cookies

Some similar boxes include Mrs. Field’s Treat of the Month and Harry & David’s Buttercream Cookie of the Month

16. MistoBox

Perk yourself up every morning with specially curated coffee flavors! With other 500 varieties of coffee, you’ll be matched with a coffee expert who will learn your personal tastes and find you your best match! Alternatively, you can select your coffee yourself.

The beans are also freshly roasted to your preference before reaching your door!

Choose your frequency of delivery: weekly, biweekly, every 3 weeks or every month

Cost: $10.76 per 12 oz bag of coffee ($0.66/cup)

Some similar boxes include Bean Box and Trade Coffee

17. Chocolate and Book

Receive a book from your genre of choice alongside a delectable chocolate bar every month! We didn’t know how much we needed this until now.

Also included is coffee, tea, or hot chocolate.

Cost: $18.47 per box