It’s Pride Month! Although this year’s Pride Month is probably going to be different than previous years due to how insane 2020 has been so far, that doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate at home with some Netflix shows and movies! Here’s a mix of five LGBTQ+ series and movies on Netflix right now!

(P.S. Netflix also has a whole section dedicated to Pride Month for you to check out!)

1. Pose (2018-)

Pose is an FX series by the king of FX himself, Ryan Murphy. The show takes place in 1987 and follows Blanca (Mj Rodriguez) who, after testing positive for HIV, decides to give her life a legacy by opening her own “house.” “Houses” provide a home for any LGBTQ+ youth who are rejected by their birth families. Blanca ends up taking in a streetwalker, an aspiring dancer and his boyfriend and a street-wise teen. The series also explores the underground ball scene which begins to be exposed to mainstream culture in the ’90s. Pose stars a bunch of amazing transgender actresses, including Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Hailie Sahar and Angelica Ross. It also stars Tony Award winner Billy Porter! You can stream the first season on Netflix right now, with season two coming June 11!

2. Alex Strangelove (2018)

Alex Strangelove is a Netflix film that seems like any other Noah Centineo romcom at first glance (and no, the wordsmith himself doesn’t star in this one). Alex Truelove (Daniel Doheny) is a high school senior who’s planning to lose his virginity to his girlfriend, Claire (Madeline Weinstein). Pretty straight forward, right? Wrong, nothing’s straight about Alex anymore after he meets the charming Elliot (Antonio Marziale). You can stream this movie on Netflix!

3. A Secret Love (2020)

This one’s a documentary, so it has an 83% chance of making you cry more than a scripted film (according to my own calculations). A Secret Love centers on two women who kept their relationship secret from their families for decades. The documentary follows the women as they face their own sets of challenges that come along with coming out later in life. Watch it here!

4. Queer Eye: We’re In Japan! (2019)

We all know what Queer Eye is by now, but did you know they took the show to Japan? Because I didn’t! Follow the Fab Five as they travel to Tokyo and infuse some confidence into the lives of the men and women they feature on each episode. We all know this show is 100% sure to make you cry happy tears (according to my own calculations as well as a bunch of random people on Twitter), so get to it and binge season one on Netflix now!

5. Tales of the City (1993-2001 & 2019)

The cool thing about Tales of the City is that Netflix has both the original 1993 version and the new 2019 version. The original follows Mary Ann Singleton (Laura Linney) as she moves to San Francisco in 1976 and befriends the eclectic group of people at 28 Barbary Lane. The reboot features Laura Linney reprising her role and returning to San Francisco after a long period of time away. It also stars OG castmember Olympia Dukakis and Juno star Ellen Page, who plays Mary Ann’s daughter. Watch both the original and the reboot on Netflix!

Happy Pride Month and happy binging!