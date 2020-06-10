Nicki Minaj Confirms New Song With Rapper 6ix9ine

The New York natives, Nicki Minaj and Tekashi 6ix9ine announced their new single, “Trollz”, on June 10, using both their Instagram’s teasing the new collaboration. In the post, it reveals the new song will be dropping midnight Friday, June 12th.

Minaj posted on both Twitter and Instagram to let fans know that a portion of proceeds will be donated to the Bail Project fund, which helps low income individuals afford bail during these trying times of protest.

“We want to protect and support the thousands of brave people working on the front lines of social justice, using their voices to demand AN END to targeting and killing of Black Americans by the police”, said Minaj in her Instagram announcement.

The Barbz replies raved at the collaboration while others condemned working with the rapper, 6ix9ine following his reputation as being a snitch, and his past in sexual misconduct with a minor.

Following 6ix9ine anticipated release from jail, and his return to Instagram, many wondered how long before the “trolling king” would reclaim his throne.

6ix9ine took to Instagram to let his followers know his excited and that he can’t be stopped.

As fans know, the new song “Trollz”, will be the second collaboration between the two artists, as “FEFE”, their first song together debuted in 2018.