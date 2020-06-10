Top 10 Summer Beauty Essentials You Need To Try (2020)

It’s time to restock our beauty baskets: summer is here! With new releases from our favorite beauty companies, we will be more than ready to show off our summer glow. From water spritzes to sunscreen to blush, this list is the perfect compilation of everything you need for Summer 2020.

Mad Hippie Vitamin C Serum ($34)

Mad Hippie encourages natural beauty and I have to say — I’m a fan! Their Vitamin C Serum promotes healthy skin all summer long. It contains antioxidants and proteins (like vitamin E), which reduces the appearance of lines and wrinkles. Vitamin C is essential to protect against skin damage and support collagen production. If that didn’t already entice you, Vitamin C also brightens your skin tone, perfect for that summer, healthy glow!

Renewed Hope Water Cream: Philosophy ($39)

My favorite brand! Water cream is a light, breathable moisturizer that is — you guessed it! — water-based. Because of this, it allows for fast absorption. The lightness of this moisturizer won’t clog pores or cause breakouts either! Not to mention that the smell of Philosophy products is heavenly!

Heritage Store Rosewater Spray ($11)

The sun will dry out your complexion fast; moisturizing sprays and spritzes are necessary and oh-so-convenient. Post-cleanse, this is the perfect finishing touch. It can be worn over makeup or just on your bare skin. This rosewater spray also gives your skin a little pick-me-up during those hot summer afternoons!

((Also, talk about a bang for your buck!))

St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Vitamins Bronzing Water Face Serum ($30)

St. Tropez is one of the most popular companies all things faux-tan. You can trust that this face serum will work wonders! This summer beauty essential is three-in-one; the serum will moisturize your skin and give it a subtle tan glow, as well as include the necessary vitamins C+ D into your skin-care routine.

Youth To The People Adaptogen Deep Moisture Cream ($58)

If you are looking for a serious moisturizer post-quarantine, this is the one for you. After using this heavy-duty non-irritating cream, your skin will be more than ready for socialization!

And the company is all-vegan! Clean beauty for the win!

Dermalogica Invisible Physical Defense SPF 30 ($54)

As if I could make the list without including sunscreen! The soothing ingredients in this product (such as mushroom and green tea) tame redness and inflammation, all while keeping your skin protected from the harmful UV rays! Not to mention the sunscreen is lightweight, and will not cause anyone (even those acne-prone) to break out!

Isle of Paradise Tanning Drops ($29)

If you’ve spent too much time inside this quarantine, you may need a kick-start to your tan.

Just add these drops to your daily moisturizer and you will notice a subtle increase in your tan (and subtle is the way to go with these faux tans!) Isle of the Sea Tanning Drops come in Light, Medium, and Dark.

Get this product now; they will surely become a summer hit, as beauty gurus are already preaching its benefits all over social media!

Too Faced Primed and Powerless Face Powder ($34)

Those endless Zoom meetings are not super flattering for those with oily faces. The summer humidity, combined with bright lighting and your low-quality computer camera most certainly does not constitute your best look. Luckily, the iconic Too Faced has released a new powder that will allow our complexion to be matte and camera-ready! This powder is so awesome that is can be used on bare skin or over makeup.

Ciate London Glow-to Illuminating Blush ($26)

This is the perfect summer blush because it gives the impression that you have been tanning at the beach all day (instead of stuck in quarantine). The “illuminating” aspect also gives your skin just enough glow that you will never have to use highlighter again! Besides, cute little rosy cheeks are a time-old indicator of health!

CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30 ($19)

Us acne-prone teens have been using CeraVe for as long as we can remember. This time, we are ready for summer: SPF 30. Put it on once in the morning, and you have nothing to worry about!