Beyonce Delivers An Inspiring Speech At Online Graduation

This past Sunday, June 7th, YouTube aired the “Dear Class of 2020” live special to honor all of the high school and college graduates during these unprecedented circumstances. The big night included special appearances from some of the biggest stars including Alicia Keys, the cast of The Simpsons, and Liza Koshy. Commencement speeches were even given throughout the night by Barack and Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga, BTS, and Sec. Condoleezza Rice. But the one moment that stood out the most was a commencement speech given by the one and only Beyonce.

Beyonce used the online platform to speak about the biggest issues happening today. Not only did she address the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but she also used that time to talk about the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery. With police brutality becoming a major problem in our country, it was appropriate for her to address the problem in her speech.

“The killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and so many others have left us all broken. It has left the entire country searching for answers,” said Beyonce. “We’ve seen that our collective hearts, when put to positive action, could start the wheels of change. Real change has started with you, this new generation of high school and college graduates who we celebrate today.”

Along with talking about the pandemic and racial injustice happening in our country, Beyonce went on to talk about one major constant still occurring in every industry: sexism. She talked about how she experienced it during her career and how it has impacted and motivated her to even start up her own management company.

“Many of the best creatives and business people, who although supremely qualified and talented, were turned down over and over as executives at major corporations because they were female or because of racial disparity. And I’ve been very proud to provide them with a place at my table,” said Beyonce. “One of the main purposes of my art for many years has been dedicated to showing the beauty of black people to the world; our history, our profundity, and the value of black lives.”

Moving forward in the speech, Beyonce then went on to talk about her secret to success. Her short and simple answer: put in the work and don’t let failure put you down.

“Yes I’ve been blessed to have 24 Grammys but I’ve lost 46 times, that meant rejection 46 times. Please don’t ever feel entitled to win, just keep working harder; surrender to the cards you are dealt, it’s from that surrender that you get your power,” said Beyonce. “Losing can be the best motivator to get you even bigger wins, so never compare yourself to anyone else. There will be wins and losses, there will be tears and laughter, you’ll feel the shades of life deeply.”

Beyonce concluded her inspiring speech by pushing students to be the change in the world.

“You can lead the movement that celebrates humanity,” said Beyonce. “My prayer for you is that you invest in yourself and see the value of giving back and building your community the best way you can. I pray that you continue to celebrate and value lives that appear different than your own.”

You can watch Beyonce’s full commencement speech down below.