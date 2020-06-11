CrossFit CEO Resigns After Racist Comments

Facing backlash after publicly racist and insensitive comments, CrossFit founder and CEO Greg Glassman resigned from his position as head of the company.

The company was established in 2000 and has gained a near cult-like adherence from those who enjoy the lifestyle (an estimated 4 million people!). CrossFit focuses on the combination of diet and exercise, as advertised on its website. The workouts, as many of us have probably seen on our social media feeds, seem pretty intense — and they are! The entire premise of CrossFit is to perform high-intensity functional training (strength and conditioning). The exercises are reflective of movements we utilize in daily life: squatting, pushing, pulling, jumping, etc. As opposed to reps and sets, the aforementioned exercises are performed for a predetermined amount of time.

Crossfit gyms were already displeased with former CEO Glassman because no expressions were made: either in support for the Black Lives Matter movement or in solidarity with black athletes. Their displeasure was only exacerbated by the comments he actually made.

Glassman stepped down after immediate backlash to his racist tweet about George Floyd. He swiftly apologized in the following tweets, but his words had lasting consequences. Reebok and gyms around the nation have cut ties with CrossFit HQ, refusing to be affiliated with the man who made such comments.

Glassman, however, continued to disrespect Floyd and the Black Lives Matter with this insensitive comment on a company Zoom call: “We’re not mourning for George Floyd.”

In light of these words, Greg Glassman has stepped down; he will be replaced by Dave Castro, who was the company’s former director of the CrossFit Games and co-director of training.

Like many other announcements, this one was tweeted. The tweet read: “Greg Glassman retires. Dave Castro to assume role as CEO of CrossFit, Inc.”

Glassman gave some context to this move on the company’s Instagram: “On Saturday, I created a rift in the CrossFit community and unintentionally hurt many of its members… I cannot let my behavior stand in the way of HQ’s or affiliates’ missions. They are too important to jeopardize”.

Glassman stepping down only means that he will no longer be the face of the company. As of now, he is still the sole owner of CrossFit and therefore will reap all the profits. He will also control the direction of the company’s development.