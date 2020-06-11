Every year, the anticipated arrival of summer comes with its challenges. The sun, heat, humidity, and long days outside can take a toll on skin, making breakouts and sunburns hard to control. Make the most out of the hot weather this year with the help of these ten skincare and beauty products designed to help you have the unlimited fun in the sun.

Solid And Strip Face Sunscreen + Sun Balm

The popular “it” swimsuit brand created a natural “reef-safe” sun care line last year to go with their trendy image. Their SPF 30 face sunscreen is mixed with a hydrating serum, leaving it light and moisturizing without the layer of oil and shine that other sunscreens tend to do. The lightness helps to prevent clogged pores while minimizing irksome breakouts. The line’s sun balm is also a winner, acting as a chapstick that will not burn your lips while outside.

Sol De Janiero Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

Simply the scent of this cult-favorite body cream is enough to become obsessed. With ingredients such as natural caffeine and cupuaçu butter, the cream works to prevent cellulite and tighten skin while moisturizing it and leaving it shimmering. The Bum Bum cream is the perfect body cream for days on the beach and by the pool.

Tarte Lights, Camera, Splashes Waterproof Mascara

Having an excellent waterproof mascara in the summer can honestly be a godsend. Nobody enjoys looking in the mirror to find dark mascara circles under the eyes after spending a day sweating in the sun. Tarte’s natural and fun packaged formula works to prevent runs from both sweat and water, making it your best makeup weapon for days in the sun.

Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask

Sunburns are inevitable in the summer, and for those days when you forget to reapply the sunscreen or forget it altogether, having a great after-sun weapon can make all of the difference. Summer Friday’s clay mask works against dryness by pumping moisture back into the skin, which helps to prevent peeling and other longterm effects of a sunburn.

COOLA Makeup Setting Spray Sunscreen SPF 30

COOLA has a wide range of great sunscreen, tanning, and after-sun products that are all worth checking out. Their setting spray, however, is a wonderful and unique product that works both as a face sunscreen and a makeup setting spray. This helps to prevent runs and stains from makeup while protecting you from the sun.

The holy grail of toners, Thayer’s all-natural witch hazel, is a remarkably well-priced toner that works miracles with the skin. Sun-screen and tanners can wreak havoc on the skin, clogging pores and causing buildup. This toner quickly strips away excess residue on the face while also acting to minimize pores.

Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Water

Finding a good self-tanner can be difficult. They can be messy, unnatural, or challenging to apply. This Isle of Paradise product creates a natural-looking tan overnight that can easily be applied with the spray bottle and a mitt. It’s also reasonably priced when compared to luxury tanning brands. With three shades, this tanner will help anyone look summer-ready in an instant.

Mario Badescu Facial Spray

A favorite with “visco-girls” and influencers, this refreshing facial spray helps hydrate skin with subtle fresh scents that feel oh-so-good. The small spray bottle is easily portable, making it the perfect pick-me-up for your skin anytime. Choose from three amazing smells and quickly become addicted to this beat the summer heat weapon.

The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA

Having a great facial moisturizer is essential in the summer what with spending so much time in the sun and sweating in the heat. The Ordinary by Deciem is an all-natural budget-friendly brand that uses high-quality ingredients to target different face care needs. This particular cream works as a moisture blast, contrasting sun damage, and lack of hydration in the skin.

First Aid Beauty Facial Radiance Pads

First Aid Beauty ups the ante on oil blotting papers by creating a facial pad that simultaneously whisks away excess oil and exfoliates to create glowing skin in one swipe. These pads are ridiculously easy to use and have countless benefits to fight against the pains that summer has on the skin.