For over two decades Target has been collaborating with brilliant and creative designers to bring shoppers a more affordable luxury experience. Past collaborations include iconic brands like Lilly Pulitzer, John Derian, and Missoni. Over the years, these collaborations have garnered a cult-like following, and in the past, frenzied fashionistas have caused these collections to quickly disappear off the shelves. This year’s collaboration will feature a dress collection from three designers renowned for their unique styles. These designer pieces can be found on the Target website and small quantities will be available at select stores. Check out the brands below!

Started in 2008 by designer Carly Cushnie, the brand’s focus is all about tailoring the modern woman with sculptural lines and clean silhouettes. Cushnie shares, “As a woman, I understand what my customer wants from her clothes. I’ve grown and evolved alongside her over the past 10 years, and I strive to present her with timeless silhouettes that make her feel sexy, sophisticated, and powerful — all at once.” In the span of just over a decade, Cushnie has skyrocketed into mainstream fashion and has been worn by some of the most influential people in the world including Michelle Obama, Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce, Lupita Nyong’o, and many more.

LoveShackFancy is a clothing brand inspired by history, travel, and embracing your own femininity. The brand was created by fashion editor, Rebecca Hessel Cohen, who has always had a deep-rooted love for vintage, which was the inspiration for LoveShackFancy. With a direct focus on environmental impact, the company sources vintage prints and patterns to transform into beautiful, timeless dresses that will be a part of your wardrobe forever.

Created in 2009 by Lisa Marie Fernandez, this luxury lifestyle brand that focuses on swimwear, destination, and activewear. Over her time as a designer, Fernandez has set the neoprene bathing suit trend with bond girl bikinis and surfer-inspired maillots. The brand has been worn by a countless number of celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Victoria Beckham, and Meghan Markle.