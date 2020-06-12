HBO Max Pulls Gone With The Wind- Temporarily

If you are a fan of the 1939 Film, Gone With The Wind, don’t expect it to be on the streaming service HBO Max for a while. On Tuesday, June 9th, 2020, HBO Max has decided to pull the film in order to address the racism in the movie after an article was published addressing how the movie romanticizes the horrors of slavery and racism. No direct edits or changes will be made in the movie but it will come back with a huge discussion of racism and racial stereotypes. The company didn’t say anything that prompted this event to happen, but many are speculating that things are changing around the country due to the protests.

It comes amid widespread protests against racism and police violence, however, and soon after 12 Years A Slave screenwriter John Ridley called for Gone With the Wind’s removal. “It both furthers racist stereotypes and romanticizes the Civil War-era American South”, Ridley said. So, it’s no surprise that the movie has been removed for a little while, so the company can make a plan to educate people on the movie before allowing it to be put back up on the streaming service again.

Following Floyd’s death and nationwide protests against the oppression of Black rights and police violence, greater scrutiny has been given to some TV shows featuring police, like “Live PD” and “Cops,” which was canceled at Paramount Network on Tuesday, showing us that changes are coming due to the rise of the Black Lives Matter Movement and nationwide protests.