2020 has been an excruciating year – and we’re only half-way through. It can be hard to think of the positive when we’ve had fires, earthquakes, killer bees, and a worldwide pandemic. But one hopeful thing that has been occurring a lot lately is new life! Take a look at all the celebrities that have announced pregnancies this year.

Gigi Hadid

Fashion model Gigi Hadid is pregnant with her first child. Although the news was leaked via a Dutch tabloid, Hadid and partner, Zayn Malik, shared that they are very excited. The model who turned 25 in May had a secret baby shower birthday. Since then the two have received an outpour of congratulations.

Sophie Turner

The Game Of Thrones star is expecting her first child with husband, Joe Jonas. The two got married last and are ready to start a family.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry and fiance Orlando Bloom are expecting! While the wedding has been put on pause due to social distancing and the two have been self-isolating in different countries, they still could not be happier. Bloom has one child from his previous marriage with Miranda Kerr.

Katherine Schwarzenegger

Author Katherine Schwarzenegger is expecting her first child with actor, Chris Pratt. The two got married in a private ceremony in 2019. Pratt was previously married to actress Anna Faris, with whom he has one child.

Lea Michele

After countless tabloid rumors circulated, Lea Michele finally announced her and partner, Zandy Reich, would be expecting their first child. The Glee actress got married in 2019 and announced that she is beyond excited for motherhood.

Leighton Meester

Actress Leighton Meester is expecting her second child with husband, Adam Brody. Additionally, Brody has guest-starred on Meester’s hit-comedy Single Parents.

Melissa Benoist

Actress Melissa Benoist and her husband, Christopher Wood, are expecting their first child. The two met while working together on the CW hit series Supergirl and quickly fell in love.

Sasha Pieterse

The Pretty Little Liars alum is also expecting her first child with her husband, Hudson Scheaffer. Pieterse shared the news on her second wedding anniversary, adding, “we are so beyond excited to finally share our sweet news with all of you we will be welcoming a precious little human this October!”