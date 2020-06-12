I think we can all agree that social media can be overwhelming at times; however, it can also be a great tool if you use it correctly. Here are ways that you can use social media to benefit you so that you get the most out of it.

Monitor the amount of time you’re on social media

By monitoring how much time you’re on social media, you’ll be more aware of how much time you actually spend consuming it. If you find that it’s leaving you more drained than energized, then that should be your sign to log off for a little bit. You can always come back to it, but make sure that being on it is doing more good than bad.

Control who you follow

Follow social media pages that are positive and inspirational to you in some way. This is the content you’re going to be seeing in your feed so you want it to be beneficial to you. By following pages and people that make you happy, social media can act as a positive tool. You can gain motivation by seeing other people achieve goals that might be similar to yours; however, it’s important that you do this using a healthy perspective. Use other peoples’ success to motivate you to achieve your own and don’t let it discourage you. Remember that there are failures and mistakes that people don’t always post on their social media.

Focus on your relationships in real-life

One way to avoid stress that can come from constantly being on social media is to focus on the relationships that you have in your own life. Spend quality time with friends and family and nurture these relationships. When you’re solely focused on spending time with people who mean the most to you, you’ll be less likely to compare yourself to what you see people posting on social media. This is because you’ll be too busy focusing on what you can control than on what you can’t, which is why it’s so essential to do this.