Are you stuck at home trying to figure out ways to make money? Are you in need of additional money? Do you want a flexible work schedule? If you answered “yes”, then you should definitely continue reading. Down below are a few easy ways you can make money on your own time.

Doordash

Doordash guarantees that you will make a minimum of $5 per order you receive. The base pay can range from $2-10+ based on time, distance, and desirability. Promotions are implemented to make a bonus for deliveries. They have peak pay for when it’s busy, where you can obtain additional money on top of the total earnings you’re shown when you’re offered a delivery. They also give challenges with incentives to motivate Dashers to be more active. The tip earnings are 100% yours too.

Postmates

Postmates base pay varies based on different states and cities; you can visit their site to get the formula for your city. The earnings for each delivery includes the amount for each completed pick-up, each completed drop-off, a per-minute-waited rate for the time you spend at the pick-up location, a per-mile rate for the distance between the pick-up and drop-off locations, and you earn 100% of the tips.

Stocks

Invest your money in the stock market and watch it grow. Do the research and monitor the markets you want to invest in before you actually invest. You can also invest in stocks through Cashapp where they allow you to invest a minimum of $1.

Instacart

Instacart pays you to grocery shop for other people where the baseline pay can vary from $3-10. They call orders “batches” and that price amount can vary from low to high. The highest batch amount I have seen was $91. Some days may be slower than others but a shopper can make an estimate of $200-500 a week. Instacart also has promotions to motivate shoppers for bonus pay. The tips are 100% yours, but the people who place the order are given the ability of 24 hours to go back and edit the tip amount to more or less.

YouTube

Make videos in things that interest you and post it to YouTube. In order to monetize your YouTube account, you must have certain prerequisites. For ad revenue, you or a guardian have to be 18 or older and create content that meets their guidelines. For channel memberships, you have to be at least 18 with more than 30,000 subscribers, for merchandise shelf you have to be 18 with more than 10,000 subscribers, and for Super Chat or Super Stickers, you have to be at least 18 and live in a country where Super Chat is available. You may not start making money right away but the longer your videos are up the more gains it can receive.