Ariana Grande Registers New Co-Written Song

Ariana Grande has registered a brand new song titled “My Hair” on an online music database due to copyright purposes.

The Grammy-winning pop singer co-wrote the new single with fellow songwriters Victoria Monet, Tayla Parx, and Tommy Brown, all of whom worked on Grande’s fifth full-length album Thank U, Next. The irony of the recent track centers around her natural shoulder-length hair, which is hidden in her signature high ponytail extension.

Back in May, in an interview with Apple Music’s Beats 1, Grande told the host of the show, Zane Lowe, that she thinks now is not the right time to put out another studio album. She said she doesn’t “really feel comfortable” releasing one during this “tricky time”. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she has put out two collaborations: “Stuck with U” with Justin Bieber and “Rain On Me” with Lady Gaga.

While working on her collaboration with Justin Bieber, which was released early May, she said she wanted to find a way to help and uplift those who feel alone during this difficult time.

“We just wanted to make something fun that also helps and kind of makes people feel less alone or be hopefully somewhat uplifting,” said Grande. “I think it’s also an isolating time for people mentally too, so we wanted to put music out because music is the thing that makes people feel good. It’s the thing that speaks to most people’s spirits and we just wanted to lift them.”

The music video for “Stuck with U” featured their fans and numerous celebrities who are stuck inside their homes during the global pandemic. Grande used the music video to reveal to the world that she is currently in a relationship. She was shown hugging a man towards the end of the video which happened to be her new boyfriend Dalton Gomez, a real estate agent.

A few weeks later Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande released their duet, which is currently number one on the charts, for Gaga’s recent studio album Chromatica. In an interview for an Australian talk show called The Project, Lady Gaga revealed how the collaboration for “Rain On Me” with Grande came to be.

“Ariana is amazing. I think she’s got one of the most beautiful voices that I’ve ever heard,” said Gaga. “We bonded over that song; I asked her to come in to listen to it and see if she wanted to be on it. She was so great, she said she’d be on it before she listened to the song.”

Along with “My Hair”, millions of fans are waiting for Grande to release her anticipated collaboration with fellow pop star Doja Cat. In the Beats 1 interview, Grande told Lowe how much she loves Doja Cat.

“I love her. I was able to work with her earlier this year on this song that I want to save for whenever it’s time again, to drop,” said Grande. “But I love her so much. I love her personality. I love what she brings to the table musically. She’s just such a breath of fresh air. I think she’s brilliant and so talented.”

It looks like we have two new Ariana songs to look forward to soon.