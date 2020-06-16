Chloe and Halle Bailey have officially released their sophomore album titled ‘Ungodly Hour’. The album was initially set to release on June 1, but due to the Black Lives Matter Movement, the duo decided to push it back to June 12. The R&B act started singing and performing over ten years ago when they were just kids. They found their passion for music at an early age and started posting covers on Youtube. The sisters also act in the tv series Grown-ish as Jazz and Sky Forester. Halle Bailey is also set to star in Disney’s upcoming remake of the Little Mermaid as Ariel.

While speaking with USA Today earlier in the year, Chloe shared her experience sharing the album with the Grammy-winning megastar, “When we sent her the album, she said that she loved it and didn’t have any notes. We were like, “Oh wow!” She must really like it because she always sends notes, which we appreciate and add in most of the time. I’m really proud of this album and if she loves it, I hope everyone else loves it, too.”

Listen On Spotify

Stream On Youtube

‘Ungodly Hour’ Tracklist

Intro Forgive Me Baby Girl Do It Tipsy Ungodly Hour Busy Boy Catch Up ft. Swae Lee & Mike WiLL Made-It Overwhelmed Lonely Don’t Make It Harder On Me Wonder What She Thinks Of Me ROYL