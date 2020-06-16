With society having to succumb to the pressures of confinement, a number of us have lost our routine. For most, a routine would constitute a quick trip about the powder room, a change into a recently-washed set of garb, a nutritious breakfast meal, and perhaps a coffee run whilst on the commute to work. As the past few months have been spent within the quarter of our homes (and rarely further) we may no longer express a desire to spruce up. In fact, with the exception of the loungewear department, some of us have neglected our wardrobes entirely.

In the United States, lockdowns were established in the month of March and while such constraints have been lifted, social distancing along with other self-care practices are steadily encouraged. Consequently, many of us fail to experience a day outside the comfort of our nightdress, or perhaps ill-fitted attire. In a world post-COVID-19, this resistance to dress up may continue.

Days prior to the transmission of the disease, getting dressed for work or hours spent at school was considered custom. While some days were more lethargic than others, a fresh getup was always on the horizon.

As we are devoid of activity outside our homes, we tend to notice that a number of us follow a similar dress sense (with acknowledgments to social media). Namely, we grow complacent within ourselves to lay low and refrain much thought in regards to our outfits.

Preliminary to the Coronavirus, people felt the need to look a certain way – as it was considered a societal norm to look both tasteful and chic. As we have now undergone a global pandemic, it seems as if fashion is deemed trivial for those who do not express an immense interest in the subject to begin with.

Aside from the common man’s inclination to dress, the Coronavirus has taken a toll on designer labels and other clothing collectives in manners relating to business.

As companies are unable to financially support their employees at this time, they have regrettably resulted to layoffs – in turn, requiring those terminated to minimize their expenses, and the respective label to lose significant production. Evidently, such brands belong to the apparel business.

In a statement made in McKinsey and Company, author Colleen Baum alludes to specific details regarding COVID-19 and its impression on the fashion industry. She says, “Depending on the duration of store closures, 75 percent of apparel and fashion companies could face challenges managing debt levels.”

With the ongoing debt crisis, designers and manufacturers are compelled to stabilize the budget above all else. Similar to other companies, it would not be considered a feasible business practice to produce from loss. With the continued absence of profit, brands will continue to experience a decrease in revenue.

In addition to monetary concerns, the pressure to uphold a brand may lead to cases of mental illness amongst those in the spotlight. Unfortunately, we have seen such occur to a number of health professionals across the globe. While the strain on doctors and nurses is incomparable, there remain industries that continue to suffer primarily due to the permanent damage caused by COVID-19.

The primary setback for fashion enthusiasts and those who contribute to the realm of style is a lack of motivation from both parties, and rightfully so. Once the pandemic is declared history, people may be able to wholly reestablish their brand and salvage their motive to dress well.