6 Upcoming Black Artists You Should Be Streaming Now

Black culture has always been engulfed in Black music as it brings people together with blues and soul. These new upcoming artist add to that history while creating their own lane of music. Many artists spend the beginning of their careers sometimes unsigned, unheard, or underrated. As music evolves, artist find new ways to put themselves on the map in the music industry. Here are 6 upcoming artists in 2020 who you should be on the look out for in the future to blow.

Buddy

Born Simmie Sims III, the Compton rapper first arrived to the music scene as he met Pharrell Williams through a mutual friend in his teenage years. In 2011, he released his first single “Awesome Awesome” produced Pharrell, he then later had features with Miley Cyrus, Kendrick Lamar, and Robin Thicke. In 2018, Buddy released his debut album Harlan & Alondra, which quickly rose to music charts with the release of his debut single “Shine” and controversial song “Black” featuring A$AP Ferg that expresses the struggles of Black people during this time for call of change.

Giveon

The Long Beach, CA artist first credits his love for music from his single mother of three who allowed him to attend a Grammy Museum Program at 18. Soon after he caught the attention of platinum producer, August 08. In 2018, he debuted his first two singles “Garden Kisses” and “Fields”that gave fans a lush baritone sound. Now in 2020, he was featured on “Chicago Freestyle”, on Drakes anticipated album. With the boost of his Drake wave, his new album Take Time, will draw listeners back in like the first time they heard him swoon.

Victoria Monet

The singer-songwriter first set out for the music industry in 2009 when she moved to LA to pursue a girl group, Purple Reign producing with Rodney Jenkins. The group was signed and later dropped from Motown Records before their first single. Monet continued to sing and song write as she later received music credits from artist such as Ariana Grande, Chris Brown, T.I, and Chrisette Michele. In 2014, Monet released her debut EP Nightmares & Lullabies: Act 1, and in 2015 released the follow up with Act 2 signed under Atlantic Records. Her current single “Moment”, earned her an Apple Music spot for artists on the rise. Her upcoming album Jaguar, will feature her other single “Monopoly” featuring Ariana Grande.

Lucky Daye

Born David Brown, the New Orleans native accounts his passion for R&B soul comes from his Mother’s strict cult upbringing where popular(secular) music was considered a sin and prohibited. Once his mother left, his forbidden love for R&B classic such as Prince, Rick James, and Steve Wonder motivated his move to Atlanta to pursue music. After a few years as backup music credits, in 2018 he was signed to RCA records, where he released his first single, “Roll Some Mo”. In November 2018, he dropped his debut EP Painted, that received 4 Grammy nominations.

Kiana Lede

The LA based singer-songwriter first began her music career when she began performing songs for Kidz Bop. In 2016, she signed with Republic Records and released her debut EP Selfless, which included her breakout song “Ex”, that soon became her top R&B hit. Now in 2020, her new album KIKI is making headlines due to the release of a new single “Dear Mr. President”, which addresses the current Black injustices happening in the US today.

Kaash Paige

The 19-year-old Dallas native became a viral sensation overnight with the use of her song “Love Songs”, on the TikTok app. The song which is included in her debut album Parked Car Convos, continues to gain a fan base as fans fall in love with her soft love ballads that relate young longing hearts. She first began releasing music in high school on SoundCloud before “Love Songs” blew up on the popular app. Soon after she was signed to Def Jam. Her current album is sure to put you in the feels or have you longing for an ex.