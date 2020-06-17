The 5 Fitness YouTube Channels That Get Results

If quarantine has taught us anything, it’s that gym memberships are a waste of our time and money! Who needs to drive to an elliptical when you have everything you need right at home?

If you’re still looking for that spark of motivation to start working out, or if you’re just looking to branch out to a new routine, these YouTube channels might be just what you need!

1. Chloe Ting

Focused mainly on weight loss and toning, Chloe Ting’s videos have become the hot new sensation amongst high school and college students. Her channel features popular “challenges” for her viewers to partake in as they please, and many participants have boasted great results from them. This is the channel to watch if you want to finally get that 6-pack you’ve been waiting for!

Recommended video:

2. Blogilates

Cassey Ho has had a large following for years now, and it makes sense—her pilates videos are everything we could ask for! She has a range of quick and easy 5 minute targeted exercises, to much longer full-body workouts. So even if you’re just trying to squeeze in an ab workout on your lunch break to the beat of your favorite pop song, Cassey Ho won’t disappoint.

As a bonus: her website features monthly calendars you can follow, with 2-4 video suggestions every day that you can follow for guaranteed results.

Recommended video:

3. POPSUGAR Fitness

With a heavy emphasis on cardio and HIIT, POPSUGAR Fitness is guaranteed to get your body sweating and muscles aching—in the best way possible! You can use these videos as an introduction to things like kickboxing, Latin dancing, belly dancing, and so much more!

Recommended video:

4. MadFit

Looking for apartment-friendly workouts? MadFit may be the one for you. Many of her videos are designed so there is no jumping or particularly loud movement of any kind, so you can enjoy your workouts without disrupting your neighbors! With a nice range of low-impact exercises to more strenuous routines, MadFit is perfect for viewers of all levels.

Recommended video:

5. Yoga with Adriene

Adriene makes it easier than anyone else to find the videos you’re looking for when it comes to fitness. On her channel, she’s curated playlists for yoga videos based on both length and level of experience. So whether you’re a beginner looking for an easy 10 minute flow, or a more experienced yogi seeking out a 45 minute routine, Adriene will have something suited for you.

Recommended video: