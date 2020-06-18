Breakfast. Is it really the most important meal of the day?

You’ve probably guessed the right answer: yes. As someone who used to not be a big breakfast person, I have turned into one once I realized the importance of having a sustainable, healthy breakfast. One of the most beneficial reasons for having breakfast is that it gives you the energy you need to start your day. When you first wake up, the blood sugar that your body needs to work at its best is typically low and that’s when breakfast comes in to help replenish it. If you don’t have breakfast, this is why you might feel a lack of energy.

Here are some easy, simple ways to make sure you’re eating a breakfast that energizes and gets you ready to take on the day:

Protein

Protein is a key component in having a breakfast meal that keeps you satisfied. It helps you feel full as it reduces the level of your hunger hormone, ghrelin. Additionally, protein makes you feel more full with less food. A study showed that women who increased their protein intake ate nearly 450 calories less in a day without intentionally restricting anything. This shows how big of an impact protein has in satisfying our hunger and making sure we don’t overeat throughout the day.

Protein options:

Eggs

Chia seeds

Oats

Yogurt

Quinoa

Read here to see different ways that you can incorporate these protein options into yummy and filling breakfast meals.

Healthy fats

Healthy fats are another essential to a filling breakfast, but they do more than just fill you up. They boost your energy levels and immune function as well as help the body absorb important vitamins such as A, D, E, and K.

Healthy fats options:

Avocados,

Extra virgin olive oil

Coconut oil

Chia seeds

Cheese

Nuts

If you’re having trouble incorporating healthy fats into your morning meal, there are plenty of easy meal ideas to get you started.

Fiber

Fiber helps you keep you full for longer and controls blood sugar and cholesterol levels. It’s another necessary component that you need to have in your morning meal to ensure that you have enough energy throughout the day.

Fiber options:

Fruits (Raspberries, Strawberries, Blueberries, Oranges)

Nuts (Almonds, Peanuts, Walnuts)

Oatmeal