Nothing quite makes an outfit like a couple of nice pieces of jewelry. Whether it be a simple chain necklace or a pair of big statement earrings, accessories are an easy way to compliment a cute sundress or tee-shirt this summer. We’ve compiled eight pieces of trendy and affordable jewelry to inspire summer outfits of our dreams.

BaubleBar, well-known for its trendsetting affordable jewelry, cannot keep the Hera necklace in stock. Easy to layer and even easier to wear, this chain-link simple necklace has become a must-have item of late.

There is something so sweet about a simple beaded bracelet. Evoking retro styles and colors, these small and single string bracelets help to make the summer colorful.

Kendra Scott- Scarlet Gold Hoop Earrings In Multi

Beads are back in a big way. Kendra Scott always remains ahead of the trends, turning her beloved shapes and designs into new and fresh styles for every season. These beaded hoops are fun and unique.

Kate Spade- Resin Hoops

Kate Spade’s jewelry echoes the fashion label’s mantra of upbeat and colorful statement pieces. These resin hoops evoke a retro 60s vibe and would pair wonderfully with bright color block shift dresses or flair pants.

Antique-inspired coin necklaces have an expensive look to them with a lot of added class. However, contemporary brands such as Gorjana have many beautiful coin pieces for reasonable prices, plus an array of simple chains to layer and pair with the popular necklace trend.

Pearls are always in style, yet these drop earrings are a fresh take on traditional pearls. The rougher asymmetrical shape makes the earrings more casual with a tinge of edge, while chunky gold pieces are having a fashion moment.

Brinker and Eliza- Summer House Earrings

Wearable seashells? Yes, please! Brinker and Eliza is a small family brand inspired by East Coast beaches and breezy summers. Seashell accessories make for a summery and beachy vibe that we can all get behind.

Gimaguas is a popular Spanish label known for its casual tropical style. Simple and stackable rings are an easy way to upgrade an outfit without making a huge statement. This dotted gold ring with chic yet wearable as a fun summer accessory.