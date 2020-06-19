Facebook & Instagram Will Let You Turn Off Political Ads

Many of us have been super tired about what is going on in the world right now, especially politics. Many of us try to get off social media to avoid the many political ads we are faced with, but they are everywhere, including youtube. Well, good news for people who are trying to avoid politics, Facebook, and Instagram has decided to do something about it.

Facebook announced in a blog post on Tuesday that Facebook and Instagram users in the US will soon be able to turn off political advertisements in their feeds. Users will be able to turn off ads from candidates and political action committees, as well as ads about social issues. The feature will initially be available to a small group of people but will gradually roll out to the rest of the country and the world.

Tuesday’s announcement will address some concerns, but will not stop Facebook from making money off of political ads. And Facebook still does not go as far as Twitter and Google in restricting false and misleading political content.

Facebook also announced that it was launching a Voting Information Center to give millions of Americans guidance on how to cast their ballots. Starting this summer, the Voting Information Center will be at the top of people’s Facebook and Instagram feeds. The Center is modeled on the COVID-19 Information Center that Facebook launched in March, which includes information about the pandemic from trusted health authorities. The Voting Information Center will feature posts from verified local election authorities, guidance on voter registration, and who is eligible to vote, dates and venue information for early voting, and information and links about polling booths and ID requirements. People will also be able to see local election alerts from officials about changes to the voting process.

“Everyone wants to see politicians held accountable for what they say — and I know many people want us to moderate and remove more of their content,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in USA Today. “For those of you who’ve already made up your minds and just want the election to be over, we hear you — so we’re also introducing the ability to turn off seeing political ads. We’ll still remind you to vote.”