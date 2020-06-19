The 4 Instant Ways to Love Your Workouts

Tired of having an initial thrill of starting a new workout and/ or workout routine just to stop doing it after a few days?

I feel like I can speak on behalf of most people who can relate to this. The key to loving your workout enough to consistently do it is to actually enjoy it, which may seem obvious. It seems that many times we might only do a workout because we see a popular influencer do it or someone else recommended it to us. Even though these are great sources to try out new workouts, they may not be the best option. Here are some ways that you can love your workout so you can stick with doing it.

Choose workouts you like doing

Again, this might seem obvious. Of course, you want to choose to do workouts you like. It’s so important to realize that this varies from each person. One person might love Pilates and hate running while another might be the opposite. The way to find out what you love best is to try out all different kinds of workouts to see which ones you find yourself loving. Make sure to try them with an open mind because you might end up liking a workout that you thought you might’ve hated.

Pick the time of day that works best for you

This is an important factor as the time of day can affect how much energy you have, which will impact how much you enjoy your workout. If you work out when you have little energy, you won’t be likely to perform to your best ability. Whether it’s in the morning or night, pick a time in the day that you know you will have sufficient energy so that you efficiently work out. Additionally, eating before your workout can help steady your heart rate, which will give you energy. Read more about what foods to eat before you exercise here.

Follow influencers that inspire you

Following influencers that positively impact you is important in general, but it’s especially essential when it comes to health and fitness. By following a fitness influencer, you see all their workouts and health tips daily on your social media feed. This can help motivate you to work out as you’re constantly seeing fitness-related content; however, it’s essential that you’re aware of the intensity level of their workouts. If an influencer’s exercise pace is too fast and/or intense for you, it’s more than fine to choose to do another influencer’s workouts. If you try to keep up with this fast-pace even though you know it’s too difficult for you, then you probably will become discouraged and stop doing the workout altogether. It’s important to push yourself to do your best, but you also have to know your limits. You can always come back to do these workouts once you’ve built up your strength and/or endurance.

Be present

I found that this may be the most important part of loving your workout. I find that when I’m completely present in doing all the exercises of the workout that I find myself being completely immersed and enjoying it. This is rather than when I’m absent-minded and thinking about other things while working out. Being present also allows me to realize how grateful I am to be in good health. This perspective makes me love working out because it makes me view it as an opportunity to improve my health instead of it being a chore.