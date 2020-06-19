Dad has been there for you your entire life. Through scraped knees to hearing the same awful jokes that he loves, he deserves appreciation too. Unfortunately, dads can also be really hard to shop for. Between him saying he doesn’t want anything and you not wanting to get him the same polo shirt you’ve gotten him for the past three years, Father’s Day gifts can be a struggle to find. Lucky for you, there’s a myriad of unique gifts out there for every kind of dad.

1. ‘Dad-isms’ 2020-21 Calendar

If your dad is (or thinks he is) the king of dad jokes, he needs this calendar. This little desk calendar includes 365 days (from Father’s Day to Father’s Day) of classic things every dad has definitely said or done, causing you to definitely roll your eyes. Who knows, there might even be some things that your dad hasn’t done or said that he can add to his already corny repertoire.

2. Make Your Own Hot Sauce Kit

For the crafty kitchen aficionados, this Make Your Own Hot Sauce Kit from Uncommon Goods is the perfect gift to add a little custom kick to your dad’s spicy dishes. The kit includes four different pepper spice packs to choose from, two different kinds of vinegar, brown sugar, and six bottles with customizable labels to help create the perfect hot sauce. It’s the perfect kit for helping dad come up with his own secret family recipe.

3. The Grill Masters Club Gift Subscription

Every dad takes pride and joy in his grill. Whether he prefers charcoal or gas grills, he’ll love a subscription to The Grill Masters Club. Available in one, three, six, and twelve-month increments, each box includes top-shelf BBQ sauces, rubs, wood chips, recipes, and a special “Chef’s Choice” surprise item. Your dad won’t be able to step away from the grill with all of his new products.

4. 23-in-1 Multi-Tool

Is your dad also your house’s handyman? Then he’ll need kelvin.23’s 23-in-1 multi-tool for when random repair jobs pop up around the house. Featuring a hammer, liquid level, screwdriver, 16 additional screwdriver heads, measuring tape, and a magnet for loose bits, this tool will ensure that your dad won’t have to go digging around in the garage looking for his tool kit anymore.

5. Rotating Change Holder

Is your dad notorious for leaving bits of change everywhere around the house? He’ll be grateful when you gift him this rotating change holder. Available in both light wood and dark wood options, now he can easily empty his pockets of spare change before his pants go in the laundry. The rotating lid makes it easy for him to get his change back when he needs it, instead of digging around in the couch cushions for a few quarters.

6. Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

As much as your dad loves hearing everything that happens, sometimes he also needs to just tune out. With 11 levels of noise-canceling control and up to 20 hours of battery life, he’ll certainly get the peace and quiet he craves with these Bose headphones. Touting a streamlined and comfortable design, these headphones are also equipped with Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant for easy navigation without your dad even having to pick up his phone.

7. Columbia Bora Bora™ II Booney Sun Hat

Dads love the great outdoors. Some dads, however, are also extremely susceptible to sunburn, despite what they might think. If this sounds like your dad, then he’ll need this ultra-protective sun hat from Columbia. Using the brand’s signature wicking fabric, this hat will keep the sweat off your dad’s face while also protecting him from the sun. The hat includes an adjustable strap, making sure it fits every stubborn dad.

8. Birchbox Grooming Gift Subscription

For the dad that takes pride in keeping his hair and beard meticulously flawless, a Birchbox Grooming subscription is the perfect gift. Simply choose either a three, six, or twelve-month subscription, and your dad will be able to subscribe to Birchbox Grooming whenever he wants. Each month, he’ll receive four to five sample-size grooming products tailor-made to his preferences. If he really likes a sample, he can even purchase the full-size product from the Birchbox store.

9. 3-in-1 Burger Press

Another one for our grilling dads, this 3-in-1 burger press from BBQ Dragon will help you make your legendary burgers in a fraction of the time. With this, your dad will easily be able to make all kinds of burgers, from stuffed to sliders, to everything in between. This press will ensure that your dad’s delectable burgers become the talk of the neighborhood.

10. Allbirds Men’s Tree Runners

If your dad wants to be fashionable, comfortable, and eco-conscious, there’s no better choice than Allbirds’ Tree Runners. Made from responsibly sourced eucalyptus fibers, these sneakers are made to fit your feet and conform to your movements perfectly. The knit that the shoes are made of will also ensure that your dad’s feet stay cool and fresh throughout the entire day.