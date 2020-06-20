10 Ways To Show Your Dad Appreciation For Father’s Day

Your dad is usually a girl’s first love and a boys guide to manhood in life as they teach, love, and nurture you to become who you are today. As Father’s Day, a holiday dedicated to all fathers and fatherhood comes up this Sunday, on June 21, you’ll want to have something special for dad to celebrate his day. Here are 10 ways to show your love and appreciation to your dad on Father’s Day.

1. Cook for him

Show off your cooking skills that you’ve been taught to cater dad for the day. Make his favorite foods, bring his favorite drinking cup and serve up the meal the best way you know how. Personalize it, make it special. The best way to a man’s heart is his stomach as the old saying goes.

2. Talk to him

There’s nothing like a good ole conversation. You both have lives and are busy, so take the time to just catch up and check in on each other. Ask him how he’s been and maybe even start a heart-to-heart conversation that you’ve been waiting to address. Regardless of the topic, your dad would love to hear from you more.

3. Make a handmade gift

Get creative and make something from scratch to give to him. Think of something very personal and unique to him that would make a heartfelt gift. It’s always the thought that counts.

4. Thank him

Show your appreciation by verbally expressing your thanks for being the best dad. Tell him you thank him for showing you guidance, giving you unconditional love, and being by your side since day one. It’s always nice to hear the “Thank You” coming from your loved ones.

5. Plan 1:1 time

Make a plan to take your dad out somewhere just the two of you. It could be anywhere like the park, beach, dinner, or even shopping. Pick activities he enjoys on his off time or get creative and try something new together.

6. Ask about his childhood

If you want to know more about your dad’s upbringing ask how your grandfather raised him. Get insight on how he grew up and how that’s made who he is today. Compare parenting styles, and express ways to you both can improve.

7. Share favorite memories

Tell your dad your all-time favorite moments with each other, and how you still remember those pivotal points in your childhood. Go down memory lane and get your dad reminiscing of all those embarrassing baby stories.

8. Give him alone time

The day is about him, so make it only for him. If your dad has been stressed or busy lately, give him the day alone to relax. Create a relaxing space for him to release and repair at home.

9. Ask him to teach you

Skills are sometimes passed down in families, so ask him to teach you a skill to last a lifetime. Pick a skill you’re interested in, and when someone asks where you learned you can say your father. Your dad will appreciate the acknowledgment and love the opportunity for a teachable moment for their child.

10. Listen

Sometimes we tend to talk without the intent to listen. Take the day to actually listen and hear your dads questions and concern. Maybe there’s something he would like to get off his chest or a conflict that wasn’t addressed before. Listen to understand and not to respond so his point will come across.