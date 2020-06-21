In celebration of Father’s Day this month Lush has come out with an extended range of one of its most iconic and beloved scent ranges. These natural, cruelty-free products make the perfect gift. Check out the Lush website to see which locations are open or offering curbside pick-up. Take a look at this year’s range below!

Dirty Beard Oil

Dirty Beard Oil is a brand new product launch for this holiday. Made with hydrating apricot and jojoba oils this product works to soften, smooth, and condition facial hair. Simply run the solid bar between your fingers to soften and style. The best part – this product prioritizes sustainability and is packaging free!

Superdad Bath Bomb

Give the gift of a relaxing stress-free spa day this year. This subtle smoky-sweet bath bomb is made with sandalwood and olibanum oils to soften and hydrate the skin. Simply drop into the tub to experience the magic.

Dirty Shaving Cream

This natural shaving cream is made with oat milk, shea butter, and safflower seed oil to hydrate and protect skin and soothe irritations and redness. Scented with lavender and sandalwood this product is perfect for a luxurious feeling close, clean shave.

Kalamazoo Beard And Facial Wash

A daily face wash is important to keep your skin clean and balanced. This cleaner is made with fresh pineapple juice which is full of enzymes that clean the skin and get rid of debris, dirt, and excess oil. Lightly scented with Brazilian orange oil this cleanser will leave your skin feeling fresh and soft!

Dirty Cologne

Lush describes this perfect best-selling fragrance as a cologne with “multi-layered sandalwood, tarragon, and thyme perfume. Sandalwood is the earthy, invigorating note that calms the, while lavender adds a floral, woody note to this fragrance.”