Top 5 Drugstore Beauty Products For Summer 2020

This summer’s trend forecast keeps things low-key and effortless. Focus on enhancing your natural beauty with easy at-home treatments and products that make you feel beautiful, confident, and like your at the destination vacation, you wish you were at this summer. Check out the six drugstore summer staples below!

Self-Tanner

We definitely aren’t getting as much vitamin D as we used to since self-isolation, and many public pools and beaches are expected to stay closed this year. Fake a sunkissed glow with a self-tanner! There are so many options to choose from gradual tanning lotions that will leave you with a hint of warm color, to mousse self-tanners that will give you leave you with a sunkissed glow from head to toe.

Bronzer

The quality of drugstore makeup has improved tremendously over the past several years and now there are more brands and affordable options than ever. Drugstore bronzers used to be orange, patchy, and only available in one shade option. These days find you can look to Physicians Formula, Milani, and Wet n Wild to find the perfect bronzer that will work just as great as its high-end counterpart.

SPF Sunscreen

Sun protection is one of the most important products for your skin. In fact, you should wear it daily – even if you’re not going out directly into the sun. Luckily, the drugstore is full of great affordable options like Neutrogena, CeraVe, and Aveeno. If green beauty products are your jam, the drugstore has you covered too with brands like Pacifica, Acure, and Babo Botanicals!

Hair Enhancing Spray

In dire need of a salon appointment? While many are still closed until further notice, an easy way to freshen up your do’ is by adding an enhancing spray. Hair lighteners and tone-enhancing sprays work to highlight your hair by amplifying the natural lightening effects of the sun that will leave your locks with brassy-free subtle highlights. Look to drugstore brands like SunBum, Eva NYC, and John Freida for a natural, sunkissed look.

Bold Nail Polish

Create an at-home mani-pedi day with a fresh coat of nail polish. The drugstore has a plethora of nail polishes in vibrant colors, different finishes, and unique formulas. Look for brands that offer gel nail polishes. These formulas are comparable to salon polishes and are guaranteed to last longer!