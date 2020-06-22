Congrats to the newlyweds! Raven-Symoné recently tied the knot to girlfriend Miranda Maday. The two held a small private ceremony during quarantine at their California residence earlier this month.

In an Instagram post, the former That’s So Raven star gushed about how thankful she was to find her forever partner, sharing, “I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home.”

The two also commemorate their vows to each other with a piece of permanent artwork. Los Angeles based tattoo artist Winter Stone who tattooed the artsy initials P.M. onto both brides ring fingers. The initials stand for the couple’s last names, Maday and Pearman.

The Disney star faced challenges due to feeling like she could not address her sexuality publicly. In a 2014 docuseries Symoné opened up about how difficult that was, she shared, “I kind of pushed myself to open myself up to look for boys. I never thought I would come out because my personal life didn’t matter. It was only what was supposed to be sold as the Raven-Symoné brand.”

The actress publicly came out in a tweet in 2013 after same-sex marriage legislation was passed. After sharing the news with the world Symoné finally felt like she could live her best and true authentic self.