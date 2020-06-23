Finding curl products that work is a full-time job. There are milks, creams, gels, mousses… too many options, honestly! I put together a list of the five products the curly-haired internet raves about — but only the products that won’t break your bank though!

OGX Quenching Plus Coconut Curls Frizz-Defying Curl Styling Milk ( $7

Does the shampoo and conditioner above look familiar? This OGX beauty collection is one of the most popular on the market. The Coconut Curls collection has had women bouncing around with luscious, beachy-smelling curls for several years now. The highlight of this collection, however, would have to be the Frizz-Defying Styling Milk. You run it through your hair while damp, and frizz-begone! Your hair will not be left crunchy or crinkly with this product: just healthy, fresh curls all day long!

Marc Anthony Strictly Curls ($8)

This product is hands-down my favorite. One bottle lasts me months — such a good deal! All you need is a dime-sized glob on your hands, and scrunch it into your damp hair. Your curls will be so bouncy and defined, you will hardly believe that you only used one product! Besides, this process takes 2 minutes to do: perfect for an “I’m running late but have to shower before work” kind of hair day.

SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl and Shine Shampoo ($9)

This shampoo has the best scent. After use, your hair will smell just like you walked out of a salon. Better yet, your curls will be bouncy and your frizz will be gone! If your hair is just on the brink from wavy to curly, you know how important it is to use curly shampoo. It will make all the difference! If your hair is super curly or coily, use these products to restore that moisture into your hair.

Herbal Essences Potent Aloe & Mango Conditioner ($7)

Since I put shampoo on the list, I needed to complement it with a nice conditioner! Aloe may be one of the most moisturizing, healing ingredients out there; Herbal Essences, haircare powerhouse, knows this. The company’s fresh smelling collection has been the star of their recent marketing campaigns, and for good reason! After letting this conditioner sit in your hair, it will feel light, refreshed, and restored — the best curly hair can feel!

Tigi Catwalk Curls Rock Amplifier ($8)

People who use Tigi products LOVE Tigi products. In particular, Tigi Catwalk Curls Rock Amplifier has been quite a hit. The product can be used on any type of curl, bringing it to its springy, bouncy glory. A combination of mousse and gel, this product is unique in its texture and application. However, the results are worth the effort!