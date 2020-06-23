Top 6 Beauty & Skincare Tools You Didn’t Know You Needed

Makeup is great and all, but that’s only one part of the whole process. Taking care of yourself is imperative, and you need the right tools to do just that. There are so many tools out there though, not to mention how expensive some gadgets can be. Don’t fret about spending hundreds of dollars on fancy gadgets, here are six tools that won’t break the bank and impress you.

1. Luxe Makeup Brush Cleaner

You know it’s important to clean your makeup brushes and yet, everyone knows it’s a pain. It seems easy to just put it off until later, but using dirty makeup brushes can cause a whole host of problems, including breakouts and clogged skin. If you want to avoid that, yet still hate washing brushes by hand, you’ll need the Luxe Makeup Brush Cleaner. Using the battery-powered brush spinner, you’ll be able to wash and dry your brushes extremely easily in a fraction of the time. The spinner works at three different speeds, and it comes with attachments to fit any brush size. You can breathe easy knowing that your brushes will now last longer and you aren’t in danger of skin woes.

2. EcoTools Mini Maskmates Masking Kit

Face masks at home has been a beauty trend for a while now, but they can be so messy. Whether you prefer a peel-off mask or a wash-off mask, chances are you’ll get it all over your hands during application. With the EcoTools Mini Maskmates Masking Kit, however, that mess is a thing of the past. Including an application brush, a mixing cup (great for DIY masks!), and a sponge to help you remove the mask, this kit will be your new best friend. The size makes it great for travel too, so you can mask on the go. Now, you can actually enjoy doing masks without worrying about the future mess.

3. Ulta Beauty New Hue Shadow Switching Pan

We’ve already talked about how important it is to clean your brushes, but getting up to completely clean your brushes in the middle of a look isn’t exactly ideal. Especially for those who love to do bold eyeshadow looks, the struggle of switching between shades is real. No one likes dealing with leftover eyeshadow on a brush, and that’s what the Ulta Beauty New Hue Shadow Switching Pan is here to fix. This handy little pan includes two sponges- the large black one for removing dry shadows, and the small white one that can be dampened for removing cream shadows and liners. Simply run your brush in little circles around the sponge, and you won’t have to worry about leftover blue shadow showing up on your neutral smokey eye.

4. Finishing Touch Flawless Brows Eyebrow Hair Remover

What if there was a way to have great brows even between your regular waxing appointments? There is, with the Finishing Touch Flawless Brows Eyebrow Hair Remover. Great for touch-ups (A.K.A making sure you don’t face the dreaded unibrow), this tool is a pain-free and easy way to keep your brows looking fresh without having to tweeze. The tip is precise and has a built-in light, helping you see and remove even the most stubborn brow hairs. So long, messy brows!

5. Almay Makeup Eraser Sticks

So, you’ve finished your eyeshadow, and now it’s time to do a sharp winged liner to top it off. You line your eye and your finger slips, creating a line that looks like a kindergartener got into their mom’s makeup cabinet. You don’t want to go out with crooked liner, but wiping off your whole eye means you have to redo everything underneath it. This scenario, with the Almay Makeup Eraser Sticks, will soon become a thing of the past. These Q-Tip adjacent swabs have makeup remover within the stick itself. Simply snap one tip, let the remover soak into the opposite tip, and smooth the saturated tip over the mistake to easily remove it without disturbing the rest of your makeup. The small tips make these great for fixing itty-bitty mistakes, so say goodbye to worrying about wacky liner or fallout!

6. Neutrogena Light Therapy Acne Spot Treatment

Pimples are the bane of everyone’s existence, no matter what size they are. If you’ve tried every treatment you can think of and are still dealing with stubborn acne, then you need to bring the Neutrogena Light Therapy Acne Spot Treatment into your routine. This spot treatment uses one minute of blue light exposure to kill the acne-causing bacteria and then one minute of red light exposure to reduce further inflammation. The best part about this nifty little treatment is that, unlike many spot treatments, it doesn’t leave a product residue and doesn’t require hours of exposure. If you see a pimple coming, it’ll take only two minutes to zap it away. Great for the go-getter with little time on their hands.