3 Contemporary Designers For The ‘Urbanic’ Bride

Fashion tends to circulate around the impression that trends come and go, hence the depreciation of brands that are unlikely to keep up. Favorably, the bridal business is a sector of style which may invariably deem timeless – as weddings are yet to be a subject of the past.

When alluding to streetwear, urban fad and bridal fashion do not always coincide. However, fashion is notorious for its ability to adopt various forms. The fusion of contemporary attire and couture is nothing if not a current trend for followers to admire.

Here’s a list of designers celebrated for their ‘Urbanic’ approach to bridal fashion:

1. Claire Pettibone

Pettibone has been cited by ‘The Los Angeles Times’ as a ‘Style Maven’ – a connoisseur of bridal couture.

She is an American Fashion Designer whose label is based in the heart of Los Angeles. Her designs are considered both free-spirited and edgy as she uses lace and tattoo applique on a number of her gowns.

Her creations often include floral motifs, in order to inaugurate a more contemporary aesthetic. Pettibone has similar objectives when utilizing the ‘cape’ element in her designs, along with the embellished veil.

2. Naeem Khan

Naeem Khan is a designer originally from Mumbai, India but has since migrated to the United States to pursue his aspirations in regard to western bridal curation. His success since has brought about several fortuitous moments such as being able to style illustrious names in politics and pop culture – including Michelle Obama, Catherine Middleton (Duchess of Cambridge), Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, Kate Hudson, and others.

Khan is often credited with his approach to bridal couture, among some of his designs which make their debut at the annual New York Fashion Week. His designs rarely shy away from presenting a fashion statement, or moreover, accents of grunge.

A trend the models seem to sport in this line includes the ‘fringe.’ The ‘Fringe’ is not particularly infrequent to the realm of street style and in fact, is quite popular today.

The versatility in Khan’s collection is evident as he creates both long and short dresses, made to adhere to the personal interest of any bride. Also, he pairs the dresses with statement pieces, whether they may be for the ears or head – it provides a unique approach to the comprehensive vision.

3. Joanna Johnson

While from New Zealand, Joanna Johnson and her distinguished brand are currently based in Australia. Her creations have been donned by a number of celebrities including Angelina Jolie, Meryl Streep, Kendall Jenner, and others.

In relation to other labels, Johnson’s choices differ as she uses colors that do not exactly qualify as conventional for the natural bride.

Johnson’s 2015 Bridal Collection was made to emulate Spring Couture in the 1920s, otherwise known as the ‘Roaring 20s.’

The designer was inspired by metallics and urban apparel when making her line – the decadent scarves and luminous headpieces attest to this notion.