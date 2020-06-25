6 Awesome Fantasy Series On Netflix To Binge

Fantasy, in its most simple definition, has always been about exploring the impossible. Being able to settle down and indulge in a world so unlike our own is one of the genre’s greatest charms. Experiencing this charm is easier than ever now due to streaming services. From medieval monster hunters to witches living beside us, Netflix alone has so many portals to different worlds. If you find yourself endlessly scrolling trying to find something new to watch after binging The Office for the tenth time, try these fantasy series found on Netflix that will help you to escape the mundane.

1. The Witcher

Based on the acclaimed book series by Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher is a powerhouse of a fantasy series. Within, we follow a Witcher, a quickly dwindling and spat upon sect of mutated monster hunters, named Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavil). While Geralt would much rather live his life from monster contract to monster contract, destiny has other plans. Soon enough, he finds himself entangled with a lively cast of characters- including the charming bard Jaskier (Joey Batey), the dangerous sorceress Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and the mysterious princess Cirilla (Freya Allan)- and a battle larger than even Geralt could ever imagine.

2. Charmed

Sometimes, reboots are good, and that is most certainly the case with Charmed. Updating the original 1998 series, Charmed tells the story of sisters Macy (Madeleine Mantock), Mel (Melonie Diaz), and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery). After their mother is murdered, the sisters discover that they are what is known as The Charmed Ones- a trio of the most powerful good witches to exist. Using their combined “Power Of Three”, the sisters must work together to defend innocent lives against malicious beings like warlocks and demons, all while trying to actually figure out how their powers work.

3. The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina

Another witchy reboot, but The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina is much different in tone. Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) is a half-witch, half-mortal struggling to figure out where she belongs as her 16th birthday approaches. Is it with her human friends Harvey (Ross Lynch), Roz (Jaz Sinclair), and Theo (Lachlan Watson) or with her witch family, where her aunts Hilda (Lucy Davis) and Zelda (Miranda Otto) believe she should be? Throughout this horror-inspired series, Sabrina learns that she is more powerful than she ever dreamed, but with more power comes more enemies seeking that power.

4. The Letter For The King

We always hear stories of the great kings and heroes in fantasy, but what about the little people? In The Letter For The King, aspiring teenage knight Tiuri (Amir Wilson) is tasked with delivering a secret message to the king (Yorick van Wageningen). Through this coming-of-age journey, Tiuri must contend with a dark threat that looms over his entire kingdom, the Red Riders hunting him and the letter down, and a prophecy that will change the way he sees the world.

5. Always A Witch

Time-traveling, witches, romance, what more could you ask for? Always A Witch is a Colombian series that tells the story of Carmen Eguiluz (Angely Gaviria), a slave and witch sentenced to burn at the stake in 1646 colonial Columbia. Awaiting her execution, she makes a deal with a wizard known as Aldemar (Luis Fernando Hoyos) to be able to travel forward in time to 2019 to protect the man she loves. However, on top of having to adjust to a world she is so unfamiliar with, Carmen cannot use her magic because it will alert Lucien (Sebastian Eslava), an evil and very powerful wizard hunting Carmen, of her presence.

6. Locke & Key

Old houses always belie big secrets, something the Locke family discovers very quickly in Locke & Key. An adaptation of the comic book series by Joe Hill, this show follows the three Locke siblings- Tyler (Connor Jessup), Kinsey (Emilia Jones), and Bode (Jackson Robert Scott)- as they move back to their ancestral home, Keyhouse, in Matheson, Massachusettes following their father’s murder. The children soon discover a variety of magical keys connected to their family with fantastical properties, along with the mysterious demonic entity searching for the very same keys.