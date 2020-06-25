Jenna Marbles is quitting YouTube. The popular YouTube shared a video titled “A Message” on Thursday, June 25 to announce that she was taking a step back from the platform and quitting vlogging. Marbles also apologized for past racist skits which included portrayals of other celebrities in blackface.

Marbles acknowledged “things in her past she’s not proud of.”

While the 33-year-old Marbles announced that she is quitting YouTube, there is no word on whether it will be a permanent move.

“I don’t know if that’s forever, I don’t know how long it’s going to be,” she said. “I want to make sure the things that I put into the world are not hurting anyone…

“I’ve tried my best to grow up and to be a better person.”

“… I’m sorry if any of [my old content] holds any nostalgia for you, but I’m literally not trying to put out negative things into the world. I think there was a time when having all of my old content exist on the internet showed how much I have grown up as a person, which I’m very proud of. I think now it’s hard for that content to exist at all because I think people watch it and don’t bother to look at when it was posted or care about what path I took to get to where I am. It offends them now, and, if that’s the case, where people will watch something and be offended now, I don’t want it to exist. … I just don’t want anyone to feel upset about anything. I don’t want to contribute to that. … I don’t want someone to watch something and feel hurt or offended now for any reason at all.”

You can watch the full announcement and apology below.