Reading on the beach very well may be the best part of summer. It’s a break from the real world (i.e. your phone). You can immerse yourself in a story while hearing the waves crash. What could be more relaxing?

Lather up that sunscreen, zip your phone in your beach bag, and plop yourself in a chair — you won’t be able to move until you’ve finished one of these addicting novels. From rom-coms to psychological thrillers to emotionally intense friendships, these books have it all!

Party of Two by Jasmine Guillory

The queen of rom-com, and New York Times best-selling author, has released another book just in time for our beach vacation. This book follows lawyer Olivia Monroe and junior senator Max Powell — and his subsequent attempts to woo her.

Beach Read by Emily Henry

Well, the title indicates that this is a perfect summer read! A jaded romance author meets a literary writer — and the rest is history! This book is light, airy, and fun. There are certainly no hard feelings here!

The Last Resort by Marissa Stapley

Secrets, secrets, secrets. What’s more addicting? Close-to-divorce married couples travel to this resort run by celebrity therapists. When tropical al storm hits the resort, the truth comes out — maybe those celebrity therapists aren’t so qualified to give marriage advice after all!

The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides

Psychological thrillers are the best to read in the summer! Psychotherapist Theo Faber is obsessed with his patient, Alicia Berenson, who has not spoken since being charged with her husband’s murder. The book is primarily composed of Faber’s notes and observances about her.

Normal People by Sally Rooney

The hit Hulu-show was first a book (as all good screen adaptations are). The book follows Marianne and Connell’s friendship through the years and their complex emotions about each other. I can already tell that I will love this book!

Of Literature and Lattes by Katherine Reay

This title first caught my eyes! Formerly successful now jobless Alyssa Harrison is forced to move back home to rebuild her life. She then meets the new man in town — Jeremy Mitchell, a single-father with a struggling business. If you have watched enough Hallmark movies, I’m sure you can figure out what happens next!

The Ballad of SongBirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins

This prequel to the Hunger Games has been highly anticipated since its announcement. The book takes us back to the 10th Hunger Games and the life of Coriolanus Snow. Finally, more background on how this dystopian universe came to be!