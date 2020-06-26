Listen: August Alsina’s New Album “The Product III: StateofEMERGEncy”: Listen & Download

August Alsina released his highly anticipated album, The Product III: stateofEMERGEncy, after a long waited music hiatus. The new release will be Alsina’s 4th studio album and will include a documentary that explains his break in music while dealing with family and health problems.

His single, “NOLA”, was dropped on June 21 with a visual video on YouTube in promotion for the new album.

Alsina took to Instagram on June 19, to let his long-waited fans know of his music return and explains his upcoming album in a detailed post. He discloses that he’s been working on himself, and as life is a puzzle he is slowly putting the pieces of life back together.

“The goal of this new project is to expose myself through the art and help others to reveal their true selves. I want to show the community that we’ve all had to overcome some type of obstacle”, said Alsina.

He describes his new album as building and learning from your own life lessons by using them to grow yourself into a stronger and resilient person.

“Through the sharing of my own life stories, I hope to show that these things are only experiences, and they do not define who we are. It is simply given to us to help us build and grow, capitulating us into our next dimension into our new selves. (Hence the title Emerge-And-See)”, said Alsina on Instagram.

As fans already know, Alsina had been battling with an autoimmune disease that causes his fight with liver disease. In recent years, he’s given updates on his health that were complications of his disease such as losing sight, and the ability to walk.

Although his health scares, Alsina has maintained a positive outlook on life. In Sept 2019, uploaded uplifting posts on Instagram singing to encourage fans who are also going through hard times.

After a much-needed break from Alsina, fans are excited to hear his new song and outlook on life. Check out the cover art and track list for The Product III: stateofEMERGEncy below, and listen here.

Tracklist:

NOLA Today Rounds Lessons Sincerely Deliver Us (feat. Darrel Walls) RRR (Real Recognize Real) Fly far 9. Feeling Perfect Stranger Pretty 4Real Work to Do Be Good Soon As I Walk In (feat. Tink) Tonight Longer Sleeve Chase Brakes (feat. Yo Gotti) Broken Rollie If We Was Broke Up Ready Bossin Up Resent (feat. Lil Wayne & Juicy J) Still Don’t Know

Where to listen:

YouTube

Spotify

Apple Music