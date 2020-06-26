Top 6 Essentials To Maximize Your College Wardrobe

So you’re starting to think about what clothing to pack for college. Overwhelming, right? Most likely, the transition from home to college wardrobe is going to be a huge downsize. How are you going to fit everything you’ll need? How can you possibly know what you’ll want to wear all semester? Mixing and matching versatile pieces is the name of the game. Don’t worry, we’ve put together a list of all the essential clothing pieces you’ll need for college (that will allow you to maximize your closet space)!

White T-Shirt

You can play the classic T-Shirt up or down. Need something to pair with your denim jeans? White T-Shirt. Want a comfy top to sleep in? White T-Shirt. Need to add an extra layer to a floral dress? Add a white T-Shirt underneath! So many options of things to pair it with. The best part is that you’ll be able to roll it up or fold it and fit it into any drawer for easy storage.

The Perfect Pair of Jeans

Everyone knows finding a perfect fit pair of denim jeans is essential to any wardrobe. But their versatility season-to-season and outfit-to-outfit is going to make them an especially important addition to what you pack for college. We recommend picking an easy-to-style type of jean like the girlfriend jean or skinny jean.

Joggers

Another pant option you’ll need is joggers. Having an easy-to-throw-on pair of sweatpants is everything in college. You can nap in them, you can head to the library and study in them, and you can absolutely relax on the weekend in them. Joggers are great because they also double as workout gear (have to fight the Freshman 15 somehow, right?). This multi-purpose piece is going to be one of those essentials that you’ll be so happy you packed for your dorm!

Dress

Even if you’re not someone who likes to dress up and is planning on keeping it strictly casual for class, you’re still going to want to bring a dress. From parties to ceremonies to dates, a classic dress is going to become a staple in your college wardrobe. There are going to be special occasions and you’re not going to regret having a dress option in your closet. Find a dress that makes you feel really good and is versatile for every season (think long-sleeve or maxi so that you can rock it on chillier nights too). You can even make it a shirt dress and wear it as a dress or top, adding to its versatility!

Fashionable Tennis Shoes

Shoes can get bulky and take up a lot of space in a wardrobe. To keep your closet from getting too stuffed, we recommend being really smart with your shoe choices. A great way to find versatility in your shoes is a fashionable tennis shoe: something that works for being active and cute. You’re going to be walking a lot in college and a tennis shoe option in your closet is going to prevent unwanted discomfort in your feet. A cute, sporty shoe is also going to pair perfectly with a fancier outfit with a skirt or dress.

A Denim Jacket

Denim jackets are one of the most classic closet essentials. They never go out of style and you can pair them with literally anything. Need something to add on top of your dress to make it warmer and wearable at night? Denim jacket. Want an accessory that will spice up that white T-Shirt from earlier? Tie a denim jacket around your waist. Want to play up a more chic vibe? Drape a denim jacket across your shoulders while keeping your arms out of the sleeves. Effective and effortless. A denim jacket is going to be the perfect fall/spring top layer and winter middle layer (making it useful and worth having in your closet for every season).

You did it! You now know exactly what clothes you’re going to need for your college wardrobe. Now, go get packing!