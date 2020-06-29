Adele Gives Hint About Releasing New Music On Instagram

It’s been five long years since British soulful pop singer Adele released her last hit album 25, along with her popular songs Hello, Send My Love (To Your New Lover), and When We Were Young. Recently, much speculation surrounds rumors of a potential early fall release of a new album. However, it seems like we might have to wait a little longer. Adele took to Instagram on Sunday to quell rumors, noting that the pandemic has caused a delay in plans.

In her Sunday post, the “Rolling In The Deep” singer posed in front of a televised rerun of her renowned 2016 Glastonbury Festival performance where she wore an internet-breaking black folksy Chloe dress adored with festival-inspired appliqués and buttons. This past weekend marks what would have been the annual Glastonbury Festival, a revered British music festival comparable to Coachella, but with more history and tradition. She wittily captioned her pictures by claiming she was “5 ciders in” and managed to change into her infamous dress from her very relatable lounge outfit.

Truly making waves on Instagram, Adele posted a birthday post earlier this Spring, showing off her weight loss and absolutely beaming outside her new LA home. She recently moved to the house in California with her young son after her high-profile divorce a couple of years ago. Having become quite the Instagram star during the stay at home orders, the singer, who usually keeps low-profile with sparse social media usage, responded to comments on Sunday’s post about her music. She wrote in response to a rumored surprise album drop, “Of course it’s not. Corona ain’t over. I’m quarantining. Wear a mask and be patient.” Talk about a savage reply! Patience is key with the wait for nearly everything right now, but fans cannot wait for the long-anticipated content, which Adele should hopefully still release in the fall.