BET Awards 2020: Feature Highlights & Winners

The BET Network’s 40th anniversary and 20th BET Awards show was held virtually in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 28. The annual ceremony is known for his celebration of Black achievements in entertainment, music, sports, and television. The award show was held remotely for safety reasons due to the outbreak of the world pandemic COVID-19. This year’s ceremony was hosted by comedian and “Insecure” actress, Amanda Seales, who contributed to BET’s background for addressing social injustices and issues within the Black community.

This year’s show did not disappoint, with the show theme “Our Culture Can’t Be Cancelled”, which comes during a time of civil unrest in America from social injustice, police brutality and racism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The show kicked off with gospel teen Keedron Bryant, 12, who performed his powerful spoken word “I Just Wanna Live”, that went viral weeks before the show. The performance then shifted to Chuck D and Flavor Flav of Public Enemy who performed the classic late 90s hit, “Fight The Power” with features including new lyrics from Nas, YG and Rapsody.

Throughout the night, the award show continued to display powerful and pivotal performances while awarding others in tribute. Here are a few highlights below, and the complete list of winners.

Highlights

Black Lives Matter

One of the most profound and talked about moments of the night was Da Baby & Roddy Ricch’s, “Rockstar” performance which portrayed the death of George Floyd by a police officer pressing his knee on his neck within the video. The performance depicts images of Black Lives Matter protest, reflection of the civil unrest and signs reading the names of many innocent Black people who have lost their lives to police brutality. The performance ends with a poster reading, “More Love” with a young child’s emotional statement.

Alicia Keys also sang an emotional performance with her song, “Perfect Way To Die”, which addresses the untimely death of many innocent Black people. The slow piano performance included a reading off names who lost their lives, explained as “the over 400-year-long pandemic called racism”. Floyd’s name was read last.

Beyoncé Humanitarian Award

The queen herself was rewarded and presented this year’s BET Humanitarian Award by former first lady, Michelle Obama. “She’s always turning up, looking out and making us all a little bit better, a little more fierce. To my girl, I just want to say, you inspire me. You inspire all of us”, said Mrs. Obama during her speech. The award highlighted Beyoncé commitment to her involvement in the Black Community. Beyoncé used her acceptance speech to encourage others to be more involved with social issues by promoting voting, marching and coming together for change.

Kobe Bryant Tribute

The rapper Lil Wayne paid tribute to the late LA Lakers star, Kobe Bryant. To honor the basketball legend, Lil Wayne performed his 2009 song “Kobe Bryant” on stage where Bryant’s infamous jersey number, 24, is highlighted above him. The rapper also included lyrics in the song adaptation that reflects the death of the NBA legend, as well as the death of Kobe’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who were among 4 others in the deadly helicopter crash back in January.

BET Awards 2020 Nominations and Winner List:

Drake led with the most nominations, at six but only took home one. Meg Thee Stallion took home her first BET Award in Best Female Hip-Hop artist, a very controversial title today. While Roddy Ricch led the night with three total wins, including Album of the Year!

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Beyoncé

H.E.R.

Jhene Aiko

Kehlani

Lizzo – WINNER

Summer Walker

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown – WINNER

Jacquees

Khalid

The Weeknd

Usher

Best Group

Chloe x Halle

City Girls

EarthGang

Griselda

JACKBOYS

Migos – WINNER

Best Collaboration

Chris Brown Ft. Drake, “No Guidance” – WINNER

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, “Higher”

Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”

H.E.R. ft. YG, “Slide”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, “Hot Girl Summer”

Wale ft. Jeremih, “On Chill”

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

DaBaby – WINNER

Drake

Future

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion – WINNER

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Video of the Year

Chris Brown Ft. Drake, “No Guidance”

DaBaby, “Bop”

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, “Higher” – WINNER

Doja Cat, “Say So”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, “Hot Girl Summer”

Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Cole Bennett

Dave Meyers

Director X

Eif Rivera

Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor – WINNER

Best New Artist

DaniLeigh

Lil Nas X

Pop Smoke

Roddy Ricch – WINNER

Summer Walker

YBN Cordae

Album of the Year

Cuz I Love You, Lizzo

Fever, Megan Thee Stallion

Homecoming: The Live Album, Beyoncé

I Used to Know Her, H.E.R.

Kirk, DaBaby

Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch – WINNER

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational

Fred Hammond, “Alright”

John P. Kee ft. Zacardi Cortez, “I Made It Out”

Kanye West, “Follow God”

Kirk Franklin, “Just for Me” – WINNER

PJ Morton ft. Le’Andria Johnson & Mary Mary, “All In His Pain”

The Clark Sisters, “Victory”

Best Actress

Angela Bassett

Cynthia Erivo

Issa Rae – WINNER

Regina King

Tracee Ellis Ross

Zendaya

Best Actor

Billy Porter

Eddie Murphy

Forest Whitaker

Jamie Foxx

Michael B. Jordan – WINNER

Omari Hardwick

Young Stars Award

Alex Hibbert

Asante Blackk

Jahi Di’Allo Winston

Marsai Martin – WINNER

Miles Brown

Storm Reid

Best Movie

Bad Boys for Life

Dolemite Is My Name

Harriet

Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé

Just Mercy

Queen & Slim – WINNER

Sportswoman of the Year

Ajeé Wilson

Claressa Shields

Coco Gauff

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Simone Biles – WINNER

Sportsman of the Year

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Kawhi Leonard

LeBron James – WINNER

Odell Beckham Jr.

Patrick Mahomes II

Stephen Curry

BET HER Award

Alicia Keys, “Underdog”

Beyoncé ft. Blue Ivy, WizKid & Saint Jhn, “Brown Skin Girl” – WINNER

Ciara ft. Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La, “Melanin”

Layton Greene, “I Choose”

Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott, “Tempo”

Rapsody ft. PJ Morgan, “Afeni”

Viewer’s Choice Award

Chris Brown Ft. Drake, “No Guidance”

DaBaby, “Bop”

Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj, “Hot Girl Summer”

Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

The Weeknd, “Heartless”

Best International Act

Burna Boy (Nigeria) – WINNER

Innoss’B (DRC)

Sho Madjozi (S. Africa)

Dave (U.K.)

Stormzy (U.K.)

Ninho (France)

S.Pri Noir (France)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

Rema (Nigeria)

SHA SHA (Zimbabwe) – WINNER

Celeste (U.K.)

Young T & Bugsey (U.K.)

Hatik (France)

Stacy (France)