BET Awards 2020: Feature Highlights & Winners

The BET Network’s 40th anniversary and 20th BET Awards show was held virtually in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 28. The annual ceremony is known for his celebration of Black achievements in entertainment, music, sports, and television. The award show was held remotely for safety reasons due to the outbreak of the world pandemic COVID-19. This year’s ceremony was hosted by comedian and “Insecure” actress, Amanda Seales, who contributed to BET’s background for addressing social injustices and issues within the Black community.
This year’s show did not disappoint, with the show theme “Our Culture Can’t Be Cancelled”, which comes during a time of civil unrest in America from social injustice, police brutality and racism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The show kicked off with gospel teen Keedron Bryant, 12, who performed his powerful spoken word “I Just Wanna Live”, that went viral weeks before the show. The performance then shifted to Chuck D and Flavor Flav of Public Enemy who performed the classic late 90s hit, “Fight The Power” with features including new lyrics from Nas, YG and Rapsody.
Throughout the night, the award show continued to display powerful and pivotal performances while awarding others in tribute. Here are a few highlights below, and the complete list of winners.
Highlights
Black Lives Matter
One of the most profound and talked about moments of the night was Da Baby & Roddy Ricch’s, “Rockstar” performance which portrayed the death of George Floyd by a police officer pressing his knee on his neck within the video. The performance depicts images of Black Lives Matter protest, reflection of the civil unrest and signs reading the names of many innocent Black people who have lost their lives to police brutality. The performance ends with a poster reading, “More Love” with a young child’s emotional statement.
Alicia Keys also sang an emotional performance with her song, “Perfect Way To Die”, which addresses the untimely death of many innocent Black people. The slow piano performance included a reading off names who lost their lives, explained as “the over 400-year-long pandemic called racism”. Floyd’s name was read last.
Beyoncé Humanitarian Award
The queen herself was rewarded and presented this year’s BET Humanitarian Award by former first lady, Michelle Obama. “She’s always turning up, looking out and making us all a little bit better, a little more fierce. To my girl, I just want to say, you inspire me. You inspire all of us”, said Mrs. Obama during her speech. The award highlighted Beyoncé commitment to her involvement in the Black Community. Beyoncé used her acceptance speech to encourage others to be more involved with social issues by promoting voting, marching and coming together for change.
Kobe Bryant Tribute
The rapper Lil Wayne paid tribute to the late LA Lakers star, Kobe Bryant. To honor the basketball legend, Lil Wayne performed his 2009 song “Kobe Bryant” on stage where Bryant’s infamous jersey number, 24, is highlighted above him. The rapper also included lyrics in the song adaptation that reflects the death of the NBA legend, as well as the death of Kobe’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who were among 4 others in the deadly helicopter crash back in January.
BET Awards 2020 Nominations and Winner List:
Drake led with the most nominations, at six but only took home one. Meg Thee Stallion took home her first BET Award in Best Female Hip-Hop artist, a very controversial title today. While Roddy Ricch led the night with three total wins, including Album of the Year!
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Beyoncé
H.E.R.
Jhene Aiko
Kehlani
Lizzo – WINNER
Summer Walker
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown – WINNER
Jacquees
Khalid
The Weeknd
Usher
Best Group
Chloe x Halle
City Girls
EarthGang
Griselda
JACKBOYS
Migos – WINNER
Best Collaboration
Chris Brown Ft. Drake, “No Guidance” – WINNER
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, “Higher”
Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”
H.E.R. ft. YG, “Slide”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, “Hot Girl Summer”
Wale ft. Jeremih, “On Chill”
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
DaBaby – WINNER
Drake
Future
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion – WINNER
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
Video of the Year
Chris Brown Ft. Drake, “No Guidance”
DaBaby, “Bop”
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, “Higher” – WINNER
Doja Cat, “Say So”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, “Hot Girl Summer”
Roddy Ricch, “The Box”
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Cole Bennett
Dave Meyers
Director X
Eif Rivera
Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor – WINNER
Best New Artist
DaniLeigh
Lil Nas X
Pop Smoke
Roddy Ricch – WINNER
Summer Walker
YBN Cordae
Album of the Year
Cuz I Love You, Lizzo
Fever, Megan Thee Stallion
Homecoming: The Live Album, Beyoncé
I Used to Know Her, H.E.R.
Kirk, DaBaby
Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch – WINNER
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational
Fred Hammond, “Alright”
John P. Kee ft. Zacardi Cortez, “I Made It Out”
Kanye West, “Follow God”
Kirk Franklin, “Just for Me” – WINNER
PJ Morton ft. Le’Andria Johnson & Mary Mary, “All In His Pain”
The Clark Sisters, “Victory”
Best Actress
Angela Bassett
Cynthia Erivo
Issa Rae – WINNER
Regina King
Tracee Ellis Ross
Zendaya
Best Actor
Billy Porter
Eddie Murphy
Forest Whitaker
Jamie Foxx
Michael B. Jordan – WINNER
Omari Hardwick
Young Stars Award
Alex Hibbert
Asante Blackk
Jahi Di’Allo Winston
Marsai Martin – WINNER
Miles Brown
Storm Reid
Best Movie
Bad Boys for Life
Dolemite Is My Name
Harriet
Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé
Just Mercy
Queen & Slim – WINNER
Sportswoman of the Year
Ajeé Wilson
Claressa Shields
Coco Gauff
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Simone Biles – WINNER
Sportsman of the Year
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kawhi Leonard
LeBron James – WINNER
Odell Beckham Jr.
Patrick Mahomes II
Stephen Curry
BET HER Award
Alicia Keys, “Underdog”
Beyoncé ft. Blue Ivy, WizKid & Saint Jhn, “Brown Skin Girl” – WINNER
Ciara ft. Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La, “Melanin”
Layton Greene, “I Choose”
Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott, “Tempo”
Rapsody ft. PJ Morgan, “Afeni”
Viewer’s Choice Award
Chris Brown Ft. Drake, “No Guidance”
DaBaby, “Bop”
Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj, “Hot Girl Summer”
Roddy Ricch, “The Box”
The Weeknd, “Heartless”
Best International Act
Burna Boy (Nigeria) – WINNER
Innoss’B (DRC)
Sho Madjozi (S. Africa)
Dave (U.K.)
Stormzy (U.K.)
Ninho (France)
S.Pri Noir (France)
Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act
Rema (Nigeria)
SHA SHA (Zimbabwe) – WINNER
Celeste (U.K.)
Young T & Bugsey (U.K.)
Hatik (France)
Stacy (France)