Netflix New Releases, July 2020: What’s Coming & Going

Summer is here and we are ready for some new Netflix releases! While we are losing some fan-favorites this month, such as The Fosters and The Incredibles 2, the loss is offset by the gain of The Kissing Booth 2, The Notebook, A Walk to Remember, and plenty of other movies and shows! Check out the full list below!

Everything Coming To Netflix This July

July 1:

Abby Hatcher (Season 1)

A Bridge Too Far (1977)

Anne Frank — Parallel Stories

A Thousand Words (2012)

A Touch of Green (Season 1)

A Walk To Remember (2002)

Airplane! (1980)

Ali (2001)

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1933)

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Season Two)

Clash of the Titans

Cleo & Cuquin (Season 1)

Cloud Atlas (2012)

David Foster: Off the Record (2019)

Deadwind (Season 2)

Definitely, Maybe (2008)

Delta Farce (2007)

Donnie Brasco (1997)

Doube Jeopardy (1999)

Fiddler on the Roof (1971)

Frida (2002)

Heist (AKA Bus 657) (2015)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007)

Killing Hasselhoff (2017)

Kingdom (Seasons 1-3)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2014)

Mean Streets (1973)

Million Dollar Baby (2004)

Paranormal Activity (2007)

Patriots Day (2016)

Poltergeist

Quest for Camelot (1998)

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Resgate

RIDE ON TIME (Season 1)

Schindler’s List (1993)

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Spaceballs (1987)

Splice (2009)

Stardust (2007)

Starsky & Hutch

Sucker Punch (2001)

Swordfish (2001)

The Art of War (2000)

The Devil’s Advocate (1997)

The F**k-It List (2020)

The Firm

The Governor (Season 1)

The Karate Kid Trilogy

The Town (2010)

The Witches (1990)

This Christmas (2007)

Total Recall (1990)

Under the Riccione Sun (2020)

Unsolved Mysteries (Season 15)

Winchester (2018)

July 2:

Hunter in the Blue Side of Manchester (20200

Thiago Ventura: POKAS (2020)

Warrior Nun (Season 1)

July 3:

Cable Girls (Season 5B)

Desperados (2020)

JU-ON: Origins (Season 1)

Southern Survival (Season 1)

Sugar Rush (2019)

The Baby-Sitters Club (Season 1)

The Perfect Picture: Ten Years Later (2019)

July 4:

Hook (Season 1)

Penalty (2019)

July 5:

ONLY (2019)

The Underclass (Season 1)

July 6:

A Kid from Coney Island (2019)

July 7:

How Do You Know (2010)

Jim Jefferies: Intolerant (2020)

The Lorax (2012)

July 8:

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado

Stateless

The Long Dumb Road (2018)

Was It Love? (Season 1 — Weekly New Episodes)

Yu-Gi-Oh! (Season 1)

July 9:

Japan Sinks: 2020 (Season 1)

The Protector (Season 4)

July 10:

Dating Around: Brazil (Season 1)

Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Season 1)

Hello Ninja (Season 3)

The Claudia Kishi Club (2020)

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space (Season 1)

The Old Guard (2020)

July 14:

The Business of Drugs (Limited Series)

On Est Ensemble/We are One (2020)

Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser (2020)

July 15:

Dark Desire (Season 1)

Gli Infedeli/ The Players (2020)

Skin Decision: Before and After (Season 1)

Sunny Bunnies (Season 1-2)

July 16:

Fatal Affair (2020)

Indian Matchmaking (Season 1)

MILF (2020)

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

July 17:

Cursed (Season 1)

Kissing Game/ Boca a Boca (Season 1)

Funan (2018)

July 18:

Gigantosaurus (Season 1)

The Notebook (2004)

July 19:

The Last Dance (Limited Series)

July 20:

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (2020)

July 21:

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (Season 1)

Ip Man 4: The Finale (2019)

Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking (2020)

Street Food: Latin America (Season 1)

July 22:

61* (2001)

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia (Limited Series)

Love on the Spectrum (Season 1)

Norsemen (Season 3)

Signs (Season 1)

The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion (2019)

Spotlight

July 23:

The Larva Island Movie (2020)

July 24:

¡A cantar! (Sing on! Spain) (Season 1)

Animal Crackers (2017)

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing (2020)

In The Dark (Season 2)

Offering to the Storm/ Ofrenda a la Tormenta (2020)

The Kissing Booth 2 (2020)

July 26:

Banana Split (2018)

Shameless (Season 10)

July 28:

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (Season 4)

Jeopardy! (Collection 6)

Last Chance U (Season 5)

July 29:

The Hater (2020)

July 30:

Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie (2020)

Transformers War for Cybertron: Siege (Season 1)

July 31:

Get Even (Season 1)

Latte & the Magic Waterstone (2019)

Seriously Single (2020)

The Speed Cubers (2020)

The Umbrella Academy (Season 2)

Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) (Season 1)

Everything Leaving Netflix in July 2020

July 4:

Blue Valentine

July 5:

The Fosters (Seasons 1-5)

The Iron Lady

July 8:

Solo: A Star Wars Story

July 9:

47 Meters Down

July 11:

A Glimpse Inside The Mind of Charles Swan III

The Adderall Diaries

Enemy

Ginger & Rosa

Locke

The Spectacular Now

Under the Skin

July 12:

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

July 15:

Forks Over Knives

July 18:

A Most Violent Year

Laggies

Life After Beth

Obvious Child

Room

Tusk

July 21:

Bolt

Inglourious Basterds

July 25:

Dark Places

Ex Machina

Mississippi Grind

July 26:

Country Strong

July 28:

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Her

July 29:

The Incredibles 2

July 31:

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Can’t Hardly Wait

Casper

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chernobyl Diaries

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Freedom Writers

Godzilla

Guess Who

Hancock

Hitch

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Open Season

QB1: Beyond the Lights (Season 1)

Resident Evil: Extinction

Romeo Must Die

Salt

Scary Movie 2

Searching for Sugar Man

Sex and the City 2

Stuart Little

The Edge of Seventeen

The Interview

The Pianist

The Pursuit of Happyness

Twister

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Wow, those are a lot of changes! Happy watching!