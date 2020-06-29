The Youngest BET Winner in History: Blue Ivy

Blue Ivy Carter is a toddler no longer; She has already amassed quite a name for herself. Beyond the fact that she is Beyoncé’s daughter, she just won herself a BET!

BET stands for Black Entertainment Television; the awards are a way to honor and respect Black artists in the industry and ensure that they get the recognition they deserve. The BET awards celebrated their 20th anniversary in 2020, actually!

Beyoncé herself won the Humanitarian Award, which honored her utilization of her massive platform to advocate for social causes and charities, as well as her BeyGOOD initiative.

While Queen Bey racked up yet another award, she may be in the shadow of her daughter right now. At only 8 years old, Blue Ivy just won her first-ever BET — and is the youngest person to ever do so. Talk about a family music dynasty! Blue Ivy’s feature on her mom’s song “Brown Skin Girl” from The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack album earned her this award. The aforementioned song, which also features Saint Jhn and Wizkid, won the honor for neo-soul and traditional R&B artists. Brown Skin Girl’s motif is a call for positivity regarding Black and brown girls’ natural beauty.

Blue Ivy has earned some recognition for her work on this song in the past, such as when it entered the Billboard Hot 100 Chart or when she won a songwriting award for penning it with her mom.

Keep it up Blue Ivy Carter!