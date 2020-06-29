Top 5 Best Tattoos To Get After Quarantine

If you are like me and sad that the tattoo parlor is closed till further notice, you might already have a tattoo idea in mind or are planning one. Or maybe you scheduled your appointment already and it got pushed back till further notice. Anyways, if you can’t figure out what to do, here are five tattoo ideas that might inspire you to create your own unique design.

Get the tattoo based on something you love.

Depending on what you love in life, getting a tattoo can be hard. If you have a loved one who passed away or even want to get one for your parents or favorite dog, getting a tattoo based on something or someone you love deeply is the best idea. For example, my favorite grandma passed away when I was a kid, so, I got a tattoo based on her.

Base it on your passions.

Many people have things that love doing, such as art, reading, writing, or anything that they love to do on a regular basis. Pick a passion that has helped you throughout your life and go get yourself inked. We all have many passions, so pick one closest to your heart and get it inked somewhere that is meaningful to you.

Base it on experience.

Experience can be used for a lot of things, including writing. Maybe you have one experience in your life that changed you for the better. This is a hard tattoo to get because of the many different experiences that we have as individuals. Pick something that really speaks to and has made you the person that you are today.

Get a matching one with a sibling or best friend

This tattoo speaks for itself. If you have a brother, sister, or even a best friend who has meant the absolute world to you, getting matching tattoos together is a great idea. Make sure both of you have the same idea before you get the tattoos together. It allows you both to be prepared before you take the plunge of getting a tattoo together.

Come up with something original

This is probably the hardest one, out of all the tattoo ideas. Give yourself a year or maybe two, to come with something original that you can see yourself having on your body for the rest of your life. Remember to really think about it before getting the design. Also pick a good clean place along with the right artist, who you think will get the tattoo perfect.