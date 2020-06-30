Top 5 Beach Day Essentials You Desperately Need Now

Summer is here, which means it’s time to slap on some sunscreen, pull out your favorite bathing suit, and take a road trip down to the beach. Enjoying the summer sun is, obviously, the most important part about a beach trip, but packing for the beach is just as important. After all, packing well will ensure you have everything necessary to actually enjoy your day instead of worrying about what you’ve forgotten. Whether you practically live on the beach or only see the waves a few times a year, here are five essentials that you should definitely make room for in your beach bag.

1. Sand-proof beach blanket

The sand might be great when you’re enjoying the beach, but packing up and finding out you’ve brought half the beach home in your blanket is an immediate mood killer. Suddenly, you’re seeing sand everywhere, and it can be so infuriating. However, with a sand-proof beach blanket, like this one from Tesalate, you can rest easy and leave the beach where it belongs. Besides being sand-proof, Tesalate blankets are also super absorbent, quick-drying, and extremely compact. They come in a variety of colors and patterns, and they come in both regular-sized and XL for sharing your blanket with your friends (or if you just like a lot of space to yourself).

2. Cover-up

As cute as your bathing suit might be, covering up is important too. However, that doesn’t mean you need to wear a frumpy t-shirt, cover-ups can be stylish too. This one from Raviya, featuring a tie-front and crochet trim, is great to throw on if you still want to show off your equally as cute swimwear. If you’re more of a multipurpose gal, try this jumpsuit that can be worn both to the beach and out to dinner.

3. Good pair of sunglasses

Sunglasses are a must-have when it comes to the beach. The sun is brutal, and protecting your eyes should be a priority. Polarized sunglasses, which have an extra coating, are great for the beach since they block out that dreaded glare and can help you see better in bright light. The Unbreakable ROUND glasses from Reks are great if you’re prone to clumsiness, while the Kaenon Mather shades are for those who prefer an aviator-style.

4. Refillable water bottle

Hydration is key, especially when you’re spending a whole day at the beach. Whether you’re lounging in the sun or surfing the waves, having a large water bottle on hand is a necessity. Hydro Flasks made of stainless steel, vacuum-sealed, and come in a variety of sizes and colors while keeping your drinks cold for up to 24 hours, and the wide mouth variety of bottle makes it easy to put ice cubes into. If you’re looking for a more slim profile, the 25 oz original bottle from S’well will fit the bill, keeping your drinks cold for up to 54 hours.

5. Waterproof speaker

Going to the beach to party with friends? Then you’ll need a speaker that can brave the elements without sacrificing sound quality. JBL is consistently top-rated for speakers, and their CLIP 3 is no different. Besides coming in a variety of colors, the CLIP 3 is portable, waterproof, and boasts up to 10 hours of playtime. The integrated carabiner clip allows you to hook it to your beach bag to keep it safe from damage. Talk about a mini powerhouse.