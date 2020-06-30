6 Best Ways to Beat Summer Procrastination

In the summer, we have more time for whatever we want and/ or need to do. This extra time can work for or against us depending on how we use it. It can be easy to just procrastinate tasks to do something that seems more enjoyable, especially in the summer. There are ways that you can be productive and beat procrastination even during the summertime.

Start off with the hard task

A great way to beat procrastination is to start with the task that you don’t particularly want to do. This may seem counterproductive, but I’ve found it to be highly effective. By completing the task that isn’t necessarily the favorite on your to-do list, you get it out the way and can then focus on the tasks that you’re excited to complete. A great book that explains more in-depth about why you should complete your dreadful task first is Eat That Frog!: 21 Great Ways to Stop Procrastinating and Get More Done in Less Time.

Break down your task into smaller steps

Looking at one big project/ task can seem daunting, which can discourage you from starting it (this has definitely happened to me). Make the task more appealing by breaking it down into smaller steps. Instead of just generally saying that you want to complete a task, write down the specific parts of the task that you want to complete. This will make it more manageable to do and not overwhelm you.

Write a to-do list

I stand by to-do lists. You can think about the numerous things that you want to get done, but if you don’t write them down you may not get around to doing them. Even worse, you may even forget. Avoid this by writing down all your tasks. This can be a flexible list as things come up and you may not get around to doing certain tasks in a given day. To-do lists just give you more structure to your day because you now have a tangible list of the things you want to accomplish. Additionally, you can organize your to-do list in the best way that works for you such as the priority of the tasks or the category they fall under.

Change your scenery

Working in one specific space for numerous hours consistently can make the work you have seem dull and repetitive. Change your scenery by moving where you do your work to a different location. Try going outside, a different room in your house, etc. It’s important that you change up your location so that you’re not just staying in one place for too long.

Follow through with your plan

One of the most important parts of beating procrastination is following through with doing so. If you ignore your to-do lists and other reminders that you set to get things done, you’re not going to overcome procrastination. You have to remind yourself of the benefits that come from not procrastinating so you follow through with the measures that you set in place.

Set aside time for something you enjoy

It seems like a lot of the time we procrastinate because we don’t want to do the things that we have to do. Because of this, we avoid doing it, hoping that we somehow find enough motivation. A way to combat this is to schedule time for something we enjoy. Whether it’s going outside or talking to friends, set a specific time for something you truly enjoy. This will give you something to look forward to and help you gain motivation to do your other tasks.