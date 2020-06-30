‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ Cast Reunites Via Zoom

As the transition from confinement to normalcy continues, a number of us are faced with issues that must be dealt with – whether this concerns mental, professional, or familial matters. In such pressing times, we rely on entertainment as a source of relief to possibly reignite moments of past pleasure.

Josh Gad, notorious for his voice as ‘Olaf’ in Frozen, has since released a series of youtube specials that encourage the reunion of former cast members of blockbuster films. The acclaimed web series ‘Reunited Apart’ has hosted a number of cinephiles some of which include artists of the Lord Of The Rings franchise, Ghostbusters, The Goonies, Back To The Future, and most recently, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off highlights the carefree spirit of Ferris Bueller (Matthew Broderick), who has exceptional skills in the realm of truancy. His ability to evade punishment is one that has his peers dumbfound, however also contributes to his amiable reputation. As a final ‘hurrah’, Ferris encourages his friends to accompany him through the streets of downtown Chicago in the midst of a regular school day.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off has remarkably held up as a cinematic piece – given its timeless relevance and contribution to the ‘coming-of-age’ genre of film. While the narrative is promising, the 80s culture evident throughout the sequence is one that allows viewers to reminisce. Whether it be the payphones, vintage band posters, or the powder blue Chrysler – this film will clench your nostalgic appetite. It may even encourage some of the younger generations to consider a simple life, one in which revels in the everlasting view to ‘seize the day.’

In Gad’s episode of ‘Reunited Apart’, he welcomes Matthew Broderick (Ferris), Alan Ruck (Cameron), Mia Sara (Sloane), Jennifer Grey (Jeanie), Cindy Pickett (Katie), Lyman Ward (Tom), and other guests who contribute to the exclusive affair. In the episode, stars discuss their adoption of the film and their experience working with the late director, John Hughes – a professional considered the ‘Steven Speilberg’ of teen-centric production in the 80s. Another element that may encourage people to view the special is the cast’s efforts in reliving the very substance of the former characters through a series of dialogue and memory. Check out the clip below for the full episode.