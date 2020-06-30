Jenna Marbles Quits YouTube After Ten Years

Jenna Mourey, also known as YouTube star Jenna Marbles, has announced that she is leaving her online career after addressing a few problematic videos that were made in the past.

The 33-year-old internet sensation had taken to her respective platform to talk about the early videos she made back in her early YouTube days which is now creating a backlash. These videos include her impersonating rapper Nicki Minaj by putting on blackface, making derogatory comments towards the Asian community, and describing herself as “slut-shaming”.

Mourey posted a YouTube video on June 25th titled “A Message” to address and apologize for her past behavior as well as announce her departure from the online platform. As of now, she said that she is “moving on” from her YouTube channel and is not sure if leaving YouTube is either permanent or a temporary pause.

“I don’t know if that’s forever, I don’t know how long it’s going to be,” said Mourey.

In the video, she pointed out why it was necessary to make this video.

“There’s a couple of things people want me to address and apologize for, and I’m happy to do that,” said Mourey. “I want to make sure the things that I put into the world are not hurting anyone.”

Jenna Marbles has made a name for herself on the internet and is one of the biggest YouTube stars in the world with over 20 million subscribers and more than 1.6 billion views. She started her YouTube channel in February of 2010 and shot to internet fame after releasing her well-known video “How to trick people into thinking you’re good looking” a few months later. From then on, she became internet royalty and was dubbed “the queen of YouTube”.

For almost 10 years Mourey had been posting videos every Wednesday and Thursday and her fanbase grew quickly. She was the most subscribed female on the internet platform from 2011 to 2017. She is also known for her videos titled “What Girls Do in the Car”, “How to Avoid Talking to People You Don’t Want to Talk to”, and her “Drunk Makeup Tutorial”.

Over time her videos have evolved, making changes to her format and her behavior after her problematic videos early on. Four years ago, she posted her 300th video in which she reacted to her old videos and realized that what she said in the past was not okay.

Later on, Mourey’s content started to shift towards beauty and makeup videos, but with a Jenna Marbles twist. This even led to a collaboration in early 2019 with beauty influencer James Charles. Her videos also have been more life-based and reflective, which includes her 2016 video “30 Life Lessons I Learned In 30 Years”.

Along with YouTube, she was also involved in numerous projects. She has guest-starred in many TV shows and appeared as herself in the films Road Hard and Natural Born Pranksters. In 2016, she served as the executive producer for Maximum Ride, which a film based on James Patterson’s novels.

She is also the co-host for the hit podcast “Jenna Julien” with her boyfriend Julien Solomita and hosts a weekly pop countdown for SiriusXM Hits 1 called “YouTube 15”.